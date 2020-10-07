24 hours in pictures, 7 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 Riot police are hit by a molotov cocktail during the second day of a three-day-strike by labourers against a government omnibus bill on job creation which they believe will deprive workers of their rights, in Bandung on October 7, 2020. (Photo by TIMUR MATAHARI / AFP) 2/10 A US color guard holds the national flag of Bulgaria during an enhanced honor cordon hosted by US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to welcome Bulgarian Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 06 October 2020. Esper and Karakachanov signed a ten-year road map for defense cooperation. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS 3/10 A worker of the Koyuncu salt production facility shovels large piles of salt on Turkey’s famous Lake Tuz in Ankara, on October 6, 2020. Salt extracted from the lake is exported to more than 60 countries. Lake Tuz is Turkey’s second largest lake. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) 4/10 Former US Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate, speaks at the Lodges at Gettysburg October 6, 2020, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Democrat Joe Biden warned on October 6, 2020 that “the forces of darkness” are dividing Americans, stressing that as president he would strive to “end the hate and fear” consuming the nation. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) 5/10 Belgian police use a water cannon to disperse protesters near The European Commission Headquarters in Brussels on October 7, 2020, during a rally held to protest against the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) 6/10 French President Emmanuel Macron (R) meets with members of the Civil Defence during a visit to Tende, in the Vallee de la Roya, some 50kms north-east of Nice, southeastern France, on October 7, 2020, after storms and extensive flooding caused widespread damage in the Alpes-Maritimes departement. – Intense flooding hammered southeast France over the weekend of October 2, causing four confirmed deaths in France and two in Italy, with the toll expected to rise further as searches continue for survivors. Hundreds of people have been evacuated after storms dumped huge amounts of rain that turned streams into churning torrents that swept away cars, houses and bridges in the French Alps north of Nice. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / POOL / AFP) 7/10 Flowers, candles and guitar picks sit next to Eddie Van Halen’s hand prints on the Hollywood’s Rock Walk in Hollywood, California, 06 October 2020. Eddie Van Halen, the guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen, died on 06 October 2020, at the age of 65, after a long battle with throat cancer. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT 8/10 Baby elephant Mun, born on 01 October released into the outdoor facility for the first time in Copenhagen Zoo, Denmark, 07 October 2020. The baby elephant is accompanied by his mother the 22-year-old Asian elephant Surin. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen 9/10 Volunteers wearing PPE (Personal protective equipment) spray disinfectants around a locked down monasteries of Thayet Taw Complex to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Yangon, Myanmar, 06 October 2020. Myanmar is trying to control the spread of infections at its biggest city Yangon, currently under lockdown, as the region became the country’s outbreak epicenter after a surge in coronavirus cases. Picture: EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO 10/10 Cyclists ride at sunset at the al-Qudra Cycling Tracks in Dubai desert on October 6, 2020. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)

