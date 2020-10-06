24 hours in pictures, 6 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 A couple takes a selfie in front of the mural painting “My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love” by Russian painter Dmitri Vrubel, depicting the kiss between then Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev (L) and East German leader Erich Honecker, at the East Side Gallery, a stretch of the Berlin wall, in Berlin on October 5, 2020 (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) 2/12 A street side butcher cuts up a cow’s head she just bought, as she starts preparing lunch at her stall near the Jeppe Street railway station in the centre of Johannesburg, South Africa, 06 October 2020. Although unhygienic, the street side butchers form an important part of daily life and street side food in the area. Each cow’s head costs her ZAR 300 and she makes ZAR 500 in sales of food from the head. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 3/12 Residents walk past piled up cars following heavy rains and floods that hit Breil-sur-Roya, a French village close to the Italian border, where houses were buried in mud and turned-over cars were stuck in the riverbed on October 5, 2020. French and Italian rescue services stepped up search efforts after Storm Alex barreled through western France on October 2, cutting off several villages in the mountainous Alpes-Maritimes department border regions, causing widespread damage and killing at least four people. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) 4/12 View of tents set up by members of the National Front Anti-AMLO (Frena) to protest against Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador -AMLO- at the Zocalo Square, in Mexico City, on October 5, 2020, amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) 5/12 Men pass an unexploded rocket in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region’s main city of Stepanakert on October 6, 2020, during the ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) 6/12 Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo greets workers during his oversight Tour of Reaya Vaya Phase 1C (A) Route. 6 October 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 7/12 A Rea Vaya tunnel at Alexandra Station during construction as Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo’s oversight Tour of Reaya Vaya Phase 1C (A) Route, 6 October 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 8/12 Farmers shout slogans while burning an effigy with pictures of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party President Sukhbir Singh Badal during a protest against the recent passing of agriculture reform bills in the Parliament, on the outskirts of Amritsar on October 6, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) 9/12 An aerial view taken on October 6, 2020, shows displaced Syrian youths standing in a queue ahead of classes, after tents were transformed to classrooms, at a camp for the internally displaced in the town Maarrat Misrin in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP) 10/12 US President Donald Trump takes off his facemask as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) 11/12 Team Groupama-FDJ rider France’s Arnaud Demare (R) crosses the finish line to win, ahead of Team Bora rider Slovakia’s Peter Sagan (2ndL) the 4th stage of the Giro d’Italia 2020 cycling race, a 140-kilometer route between Catania and Villafranca Tirrena, Sicily, on October 6, 2020. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP) 12/12 A worker wearing a face mask fixes a decoration shaped like the Eiffel tower next to others displayed for sale on a road in San Fernando, Pampanga province on October 6, 2020. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.