24 hours in pictures, 5 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 A waitress carries dishes on the terrace of restaurant in Marseille, southeastern France, on October 5, 2020, after the city’s restaurants were authorised to re-open following a week-long closure as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) 2/10 Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov during their men’s singles fourth round tennis match on Day 9 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) 3/10 US soldiers in a armoured vehicle patrol near the Rumaylan (Rmeilan) oil fields in Syria’s Kurdish-controlled northeastern Hasakeh province, on October 5, 2020. – The major Rmeilan field, located near a US airbase, has been among the Syrian Kurds’ most prized assets since regime forces withdrew early on in the war. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP) 4/10 A supporter of US President Donald Trump holds a sign outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 5, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. – Donald Trump’s doctors were to decide Monday whether he is recovered enough to leave hospital and continue Covid-19 treatment at the White House, as the president signalled his determination to return to the election campaign with an early morning tweetstorm. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) 5/10 People wearing facemasks as a preventative measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus make their way along a street in New Delhi on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) 6/10 CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 05: The Anti Gang Unit at Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Colonel Charl Kinnear on October 05, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the suspect, Zain Killian was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful interception of information. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) 7/10 This handout photo released on October 5, 2020, courtesy of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, shows the six-week-old male panda cub in Washington,DC – The Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s 6-week-old giant panda cub is a male, Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (SCBI) scientists confirmed. During the cub’s first veterinary exam on September 19,2020, Zoo veterinarians obtained a swab from his cheek for DNA analysis. Outwardly, male and female cubs appear similar at birth, so a genetic test was the most accurate way to determine the cub’s sex. The mother is Mei Xiang and father is Tian Tian. (Photo by Roshan PATEL / Smithsonian’s National Zoo / AFP) 8/10 BETHESDA, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 05: Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after the President was admitted for treatment of COVID-19 on October 5, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. The President announced via Twitter early Friday morning that he had tested positive. Numerous other prominent GOP figures and members of Congress have also tested positive in the last few days. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP 9/10 Kwanele Africa outside Vereeniging Magistrate court, 5 October 2020, after the appearance of Pontso Mahlanka for the murder of Orange Farm children eight year old Mpho Makondo and her neighbour Simphiwe Mncina (6) . Picture; Nigel Sibanda 10/10 Members of the Truckers Association of South Africa (TASA) protest against inequalities within the trucking industry outside the Department of Transport in Pretoria, 5 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

