48 Hours in pictures, 4 October 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Watersport enthusiasts enjoy being back on the water at Emmarentia dam as sporting clubs reopen after months of lockdown due to the Corona Virus pandemic in South Africa, 4 October 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 2/12 This photo taken on October 3, 2020 and provided by Italian news agency ANSA shows road damages following bad weather and floods in Limone Piemonte, near Cuneo, Piedmont. – One person has died and 11 others are listed as missing on October 3, 2020 after severe flooding across northern Italy, officials said following torrential overnight rain. Photo by AFP 3/12 The sun begins to set over the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 03 October 2020. US President Donald J. Trump stays at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the treatment of COVID-19 in Bethesda, Maryland. EPA-EFE/SAMUEL CORUM 4/12 Spanish Flamenco dancer Andres Marin performs his show ‘La vigilia perfecta’ within the framework of the Flamenco Biennial in Seville, southern Spain, 03 October 2020. The 21st Sevilla Flamenco Biennial runs until 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ 5/12 Demonstrators clash with riot police during the commemoration of the 52nd anniversary of the massacre of students on the esplanade of the Plaza de las Tres Culturas, in Tlatelolco, Mexico City, on October 2, 2020, amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP 6/12 Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against the Chilean police after Antony Araya, 16, fell from a bridge while police was attempting to arrest him during Friday clashes, at Plaza Italia square in Santiago on October 03, 2020. – The Chilean Attorney General office announced Saturday the arrest of a police officer for alleged “attempted murder” after he caused a 16-year-old boy to fall from a bridge onto the Mapocho River during a protest on Friday in Santiago. Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP 7/12 Elite women runners warm up prior their race during the London Marathon in London, Britain, 04 October 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Richard Heathcote 8/12 Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather outside the Walter Reed National Military Hospital where the president was taken after testing positive for COVID-19, in Bethesda, MD, USA, 03 October 2020. Trump’s positive test comes after months of the president playing down the severity of the pandemic that has killed over 200,000 US citizens and more than one million people worldwide. Picture: EPA-EFE/SAMUEL CORUM 9/12 People relax on Leme beach on a sunny day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 October 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao 10/12 A fisherman sorts out oysters in his boat in Deep Bay, Lau Fau Shan, Hong Kong, China, 03 October 2020 (issued 04 October 2020). Lau Fau Shan is a small fishing village in the west of the New Territories, famous for oysters, scallops fields and for watching sunset. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE 11/12 Saudis and foreign residents circumambulate (Tawaf) the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Mecca, on October 4, 2020, as authorities partially resume the year-round Umrah for a limited number of pilgrims amid extensive health precautions after a seven-month coronavirus hiatus. Photo by AFP 12/12 CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 03: Police members draped the SA flag over slain colonel Kinnear’s coffin with his cap and medals then leave the church the funeral service on October 03, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that Kinnear was assassinated outside his home in Bishop Lavis. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

