24 hours in pictures, 2 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/11 A member of the ground staff cleans the net of the Suzanne Lenglen court prior to th restart of the men’s singles third round tennis match between Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka and France’s Hugo Gaston on Day 6 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on October 2, 2020. (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP) 2/11 A supporter of the far-right Lega party waves an Italian flag and a flag reading “Prosecute me too !” during a rally of the party in Catania, Sicily, on October 2, 2020 on the eve of a trial in which head of the far-right Lega party Matteo Salvini will face charges over allegedly illegally detaining migrants at sea while he was a government minister in July 2019. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) 3/11 Argentina’s Santiago Lange (R) and Cecilia Carranza, current world champions and Olympic medallists, compete on their Nacra 17 class boat during the 2020 European Sailing Championships on Lake Attersee, Austria, on October 2, 2020. (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP) 4/11 Face masks and face coverings are displayed for sale in a vending machine in Liverpool, north west England on October 2, 2020, following the announcement of new local restrictions for certain areas in the northwest of the country, due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. – The British government on Thursday extended lockdowns to Liverpool and several other towns in northern England, effectively putting more than a quarter of the country under tighter coronavirus restrictions. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said limits on social gatherings would be extended to the Liverpool City region, which has a population of about 1.5 million. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) 5/11 WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 02: Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) speaks virtually as Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar testifies before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, on Capitol Hill on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images/AFP 6/11 SAPS members destroy liquor in Johannesburg, 2 October 2020.Gauteng Commissioner of Police, Lietenant General Elias Mawela joined by Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko at the disposalof confisticated liquor Johannesburg Police Station.Gauteng Liquor Boards has been closing down illegal liqour outlets not complying with license regulations and confisticating liquor found at those premises during operation O kae Molaoand other crime prevention operations. Picture;Nigel Sibanda 7/11 Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula greets passengers from one of the first post lockdown international flights that arrived from Turkey after briefsing media about the new regulations for international travel at OR Tambo international airport, 2 Octopber 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 8/11 Members of the SAPS during the National Day of Prayer and to mark the end of Police Safety Month perform the Jerusalema dance at the SAPS training academy in Tshwane, 2 October 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/11 Workers standby the fire at Croesus in Johannesburg as Gauteng was partly cloudy and cool to warm and with scatterd thundershowers. With forecasters predicting severe weather conditions in the Western Cape and Gauteng for Friday. Cold minimum temperature of 12 °C, which is expected to rise to 20°C. Thunderstorms have been predicted for most parts of Gauteng, with residents warned of possible flooding.Picture; Nigel Sibanda 10/11 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members round-up suspected undocumented Zimbabwean nationals after attempting to illegally cross the border fence to smuggle goods and fuel into Zimbabwe from South Africa near the Beitbridge border post, near Musina, on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) 11/11 Members of the MDCA, Movement of Democratic Change Alliance, protest outside the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria where they handed over a memorandum of demands, 2 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

