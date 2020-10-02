Multimedia 2.10.2020 06:38 pm

24 hours in pictures, 2 October 2020

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 1 October 2020 1.10.2020
GALLERY: Homeless receive helping hand 30.9.2020
24 hours in pictures, 30 September 2020 30.9.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs & viral #TrumpHasCovid – the best reactions to Donald and Melania testing positive

World Donald and Melania Trump in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 Western Cape already in preparation for possible second Covid-19 wave

Covid-19 Is National Ventilator Project a ‘slightly delayed’ success, or massive failure?

Courts High court dismisses Peterson Siyaya’s case, slaps him with costs order


today in print

Read Today's edition