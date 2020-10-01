24 hours in pictures, 1 October 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 People stand past a totem during the last meeting of the Socialist Kanak National Liberation Front (FLNKS) campaign for the “YES” to the self-determination referendum of New Caledonia, in Noumea on October 1, 2020. – New Caledonia, a remote island territory belonging to France in the southwestern Pacific, will hold a referendum vote on independence on October 4, 2020 for the second time in two years. (Photo by Theo Rouby / AFP) 2/10 A medical worker of the Medical Emergency Services of Madrid (SUMMA 112) points a Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test Device marking a positive result at the Lope de Vega Cultural Center in the Vallecas neighbourhood, in Madrid, on October 1, 2020 while testing for potential coronavirus disease cases. – Spain’s government published a decree extending drastic restrictions across the capital today, with partial lockdown measures to come into play within 48 hours, despite fierce opposition from Madrid’s regional authorities. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) 3/10 A medical worker of the Medical Emergency Services of Madrid (SUMMA 112) takes a swab sample from a man at the Lope de Vega Cultural Center in the Vallecas neighbourhood, in Madrid, on October 1, 2020 while testing for potential coronavirus disease cases. – Spain’s government published a decree extending drastic restrictions across the capital today, with partial lockdown measures to come into play within 48 hours, despite fierce opposition from Madrid’s regional authorities. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) 4/10 Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd R) attend the country’s 60th Independence Celebration at the Eagles Square in Abuja, Nigeria on October 1, 2020. – Nigeria is holding scaled-down celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic to commemorate six decades since it gained self-rule from Britain in 1960. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP) 5/10 Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena celebrates after winning against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov during their men’s singles second round tennis match on Day 5 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on October 1, 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) 6/10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks on camera as she arrives for a European Union (EU) summit at the European Council Building in Brussels on October 1, 2020. – European leaders are meeting to tackle disputes that threaten their huge coronavirus recovery package and weaken their ability to respond to crises on their borders with Turkey and Belarus. The first night of the extraordinary two-day European Union summit will be dominated by the bloc’s tricky ties with Ankara, which is embroiled in a dangerous maritime stand-off with Greece and Cyprus. But the leaders will reluctantly be forced to address an internal argument about tying access to EU funds to a member state’s support for the rule of law — an idea fiercely opposed by Hungary. (Photo by Francisco Seco / POOL / AFP) 7/10 Pupils wearing face masks wait for the opening of their primary school on the first day of the new school year, in Ouagadougou, on October 1, 2020. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP) 8/10 Senior Corporate Affairs Specialists, Zandile Nqoko and Mbali Zamisa walks past next to Responsible together Wall Mural in Soweto, 1 October 2020. South African Breweries (SAB) with the Gauteng Pronvincial Government partnered to address and tackle the harmful consumption and abuse of alcohol with an message of Responsible Alchohol consumption. The Wall Muralseries aims to deliver these messages across various sites in Gauteng communities. Picture; Nigel Sibanda 9/10 A waste collector looks for recyclables in a heap of trash along the polluted hennops river, 1 October 2020, Olifantsfontein. During heavy rains enourmous amounts of pollution gets swept down stream often resulting in floods. Picture: Jacques Nelles 10/10

