Multimedia 30.9.2020 04:57 pm

GALLERY: Homeless receive helping hand

Identity documents and birth certificates will be provided

On Monday Gauteng Provincial Government launched its exit plan for homeless people living in Tshwane’s shelters. Gauteng Social Development MEC Dr. Nomathemba Mokgethi visited No 2 Struben Street in Pretoria and in conjunction with other government departments like Home Affairs, that will ensure those needing identity documents and birth certificates receive them.

NPO’s will provide the homeless with job readiness programmes and the Department of Health will be assisting with medical needs. MEC Mokgathi also said that they will be trying to re-unify some of the homeless beneficiaries with their families.

“As government, we have been committed to ensure that shelter services in Gauteng are delivered in ways that help people living on the streets to gain access to essential and basic social services that promote their dignity, respect diversity and ensure public value for funding,” the MEC added.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 30 September 2020 30.9.2020
US debate heated affair as Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up’ (video) 30.9.2020
SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding 29.9.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Homeless receive helping hand

World US debate heated affair as Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up’ (video)

Business News SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%

General PICS, VIDEO: Diepsloot residents without electricity as illegal connections removed


today in print

Read Today's edition