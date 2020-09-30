GALLERY: Homeless receive helping hand

On Monday Gauteng Provincial Government launched its exit plan for homeless people living in Tshwane’s shelters. Gauteng Social Development MEC Dr. Nomathemba Mokgethi visited No 2 Struben Street in Pretoria and in conjunction with other government departments like Home Affairs, that will ensure those needing identity documents and birth certificates receive them.

NPO’s will provide the homeless with job readiness programmes and the Department of Health will be assisting with medical needs. MEC Mokgathi also said that they will be trying to re-unify some of the homeless beneficiaries with their families.

“As government, we have been committed to ensure that shelter services in Gauteng are delivered in ways that help people living on the streets to gain access to essential and basic social services that promote their dignity, respect diversity and ensure public value for funding,” the MEC added.

1/8 Residents of a homeless shelter in Tshwane sit outside while they wait for Gauteng Social Development MEC Dr. Nomathemba Mokgethi to address them, 28 September 2020, Pretoria. Social Development in partenrship with various government departments such as Home Affairs set out to ensure all those requiring ID documents or birth certificates can apply for them while the Department of Health assisted homeless with health care needs and NPO's provide skills and job readiness programmes. Picture: Jacques Nelles

