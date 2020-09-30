24 hours in pictures, 30 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/13 This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate with Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. (Photos by SAUL LOEB / AFP) 2/13 This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate opposite US President Donald Trump at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON / AFP) 3/13 The area next to the Jukskei River near First Street in Alexandra that is prone to flooding during heavy rains, 30 September 2020, ahead of the first rains of summer. Picture: Neil McCartney 4/13 A handout picture released on September 25, 2020 by the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) shows Gravity Industries founder and pilot Richard Browning taking part in a test flight of his jet-powered suit at Langdale pikes in the Lake District. Emergency responders and engineers in Britain said today they have successfully tested “the world’s first jet suit paramedic”, which could transform how life-savers reach isolated casualty sites. (Photo by Handout / GNAAS / AFP) 5/13 A flock of sheep goes down the road in the Croix de Fer path, on Col du Glandon, near Saint Colomban Des Villards, a mountain pass in the Dauphine Alps in Savoie, on September 29, 2020. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) 6/13 People visit the iconic ‘Angel of the North’ sculpture, designed by Antony Gormley in Gateshead, northeast England in Gateshead, northeast England on September 29, 2020, after tighter restrictions were put in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. More than two million people in northeast England face new restrictions because of a surge in coronavirus cases, the government announced on Thursday, as it battled to contain a potential second wave of infection. Tighter regulations on socialising are due to come into force from Friday in Northumberland, North and South Tyneside, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Gateshead, and County Durham. Residents will be banned from socialising in homes or gardens with people from outside their household, while food and drink venues will be restricted to table service only. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) 7/13 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro holds his family dog Nestor during the sanction of a law increasing punishments for abuse of domestic animals, at the Palacio do Planalto, in Brasília, on September 29, 2020. (Photo by Sergio Lima / AFP) 8/13 Pedestrians walk through Gandhi Square in downtown as the economy slowly starts to improve during level 1 lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 September 2020. The country is in its 186 day of lockdown which has caused massive damage to the economy with unemployment now at an estimated 50 per cent. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 9/13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a face mask as she arrives for a session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin on September 30, 2020. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) 10/13 A boy walks past a mural depicting the COVID-19 coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java on September 30, 2020. (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP) 11/13 Actors dressed as pantomime Dames take part in a protest march towards the Houses of Parliament in London on September 30, 2020, to highlight the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on their profession and live theatre performances. A national shutdown was imposed in Britain in late March, and whilst it has eased for most industries, the culture sector, which includes theatres and live music venues, remain closed. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) 12/13 A technician with electricity distribution company stands on ladder and repairs a faulty line in Lagos, on September 29, 2020. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has suspended the hike in electricity tariff for two weeks in line with agreement reached with the organised labour on the suspension of strike over the hike in electricity tariff and increase in pump price of petrol. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) 13/13 A model presents a creation by Kenzo during the Paris Fashion Week’s Women Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, on September 30, 2020. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

