24 hours in pictures, 29 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 A gallery assitant poses between paintings by Italian Baroque artist Artemisia Gentileschi titled ‘Judith beheading Holofernes’ during a photocall to preview Artemisia exhibition at the National Gallery in London on September 29, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) 2/12 A pedestrian wearing a face mask or coverings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walks past a halo sculpture in Trinity Square in Gateshead, northeast England on September 29, 2020, after tighter restrictions were put in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. – More than two million people in northeast England face new restrictions because of a surge in coronavirus cases, the government announced on Thursday, as it battled to contain a potential second wave of infection. Tighter regulations on socialising are due to come into force from Friday in Northumberland, North and South Tyneside, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Gateshead, and County Durham. Residents will be banned from socialising in homes or gardens with people from outside their household, while food and drink venues will be restricted to table service only. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) 3/12 Models present creations by Dior during the Paris Fashion Week’s Women Spring Summer 2021 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, on September 29, 2020. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP) 4/12 Israelis protest against their government as the stand on a bridge in Ein Hemed above the highway leading to Jerusalem, on September 29, 2020, against a possible bill restricting protests amidst new pandemic regulations. – Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on September 29 that there was “no way” the country’s second nationwide coronavirus lockdown would be lifted after three weeks as originally planned. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP) 5/12 A worker walk past freshly-dyed kalawa threads, a traditional sacred orange-yellow thread used in Hindu rituals, ahead of the Navratri festival at Lalgopalganj village some 45 kilometres from Allahabad on September 29, 2020. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP) 6/12 People walk next to an installation showing children silhouettes, each bearing a real story of sexual abuse at Tirana’s Skanderbeg Square on September 29, 2020. – UNICEF Albania launched the campaign #TëBesoj (I believe you) in Tirana, to initiate action for all duty bearers to stop to Sexual Abuse of Children in Albania. (Photo by Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP) 7/12 An empty underground station in Munich, southern Germany, is pictured on September 29, 2020, during a public transport strike. – One of Germany’s biggest unions, Verdi, called for the strike in order to enforce a nationwide collective agreement for around 87,000 employees in local public transport. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) 8/12 France’s Quentin Halys eyes the ball as he returns it to Marcos Giron of the US during their men’s singles first round tennis match on Day 3 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on September 29, 2020. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) 9/12 Soldiers of the Lynx NATO mission wait ahead of the visit of the French President at the Rukla military base in Rukla, Lithuania, on September 29, 2020. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP) 10/12 French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) and Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda (L) visit soldiers serving in the NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battalion battle group in Rukla, Lithuania, on September 29, 2020. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) 11/12 An unemployed person stands at an intersection trying to sell door stoppers in Pretoria hoping to make a sale from passing drivers, 29 September 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 12/12 Director of Blackhead consulting, Edwin Sodi at the State Capture Commision in Braamfontein, 29 September 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

