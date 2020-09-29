Multimedia 29.9.2020 09:49 am

GALLERY: Khoisan’s epic bid for recognition

A two year wait

As South Africa celebrates Heritage Month, on the lawns of the Union Buildings in Pretoria, King Khoisan SA has been camped out waiting for a meeting with the president for the past two years. King Khoisan wants the Khoisan to be recognised as the first people of South Africa. The Citizen photographer Jacques Nelles spent some time at the camp documenting his daily life.

 

