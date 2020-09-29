GALLERY: Khoisan’s epic bid for recognition

As South Africa celebrates Heritage Month, on the lawns of the Union Buildings in Pretoria, King Khoisan SA has been camped out waiting for a meeting with the president for the past two years. King Khoisan wants the Khoisan to be recognised as the first people of South Africa. The Citizen photographer Jacques Nelles spent some time at the camp documenting his daily life.

1/10 King Khoisan SA poses for a picture on the steps at the Union Buildings. King Khoisan SA demands to be recognised as the First Nation of South Africa; for their language and all their dialects to be made official; for land to be returned to them; and for the term “coloured” to be abolished. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/10 King Khoisan SA and his wife Cynthia Triegard in their camp waiting for the kettle to boil at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. The Khoisan initially came to the Union Buildings in 2017 to hand over a memorandum to the then-deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa. They protested for 24 days and went on a hunger strike for 17 days, at the time they were promised that a task team would be set up to deal with their matter. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/10 The Khoisan camp where they have been camping for two years. In November 2018 King Khoisan and six others returned to the Union Buildings on foot, walking from the Eastern Cape. They journeyed for two weeks, walking up to 12 hours a day and have since their arrival been camping on the lawns. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/10 A Darth Vader action figure at the Khoisan Camp can be seen wearing a mask. The Khoisan have been making use of any donations they have received from blankets, toys to food over the past two years of their protest, 23 September 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/10 King Khoisan SA can be seen enjoying his morning cup of coffee before beginning with his daily activities, 23 September 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/10 King Khoisan SA walks past the Nelson Mandela statue at the Union Buildings. He has been living near the foot of the statue with his family and other Khoisan for nearly two years during which the president has failed to communicate with them about their demands, 23 September 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 7/10 King Khoisan SA greets his son, Authshumoa, a grade 7 student, after walking him to school, 23 September 2020, Pretoria. The king enrolled his son at the nearest school when he realised how long they will have to continue their protest at the Union Buildings. Picture: Jacques Nelles 8/10 Commuters on a bus react to King Khoisan as he walks in the Pretoria CBD, 23 September 2020, Pretoria. The Khoisan want the government to scrap the term coloured from it’s documents and make some of the languages of the Khoisan people official South African languages. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/10 Tourists gather around King Khoisan SA’s tent where he shares the Khoisan’s history with passers-by and visitors. Even though president Ramaphosa recently signed the Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Bill into law in November 2019 the Khosan do not agree with it, saying that the bill does not clearly state and acknowledge them as the first nation of the country and the rightful owners of the land. Picture: Jacques Nelles 10/10 A Marijuana plant can be seen growing at the Khoisan camp near the Nelson Mandela statue, 23 September 2020. The Khoisan traditionally use the plant as a form of medication and mostly drink it as a tea. Picture: Jacques Nelles

