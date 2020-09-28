24 hours in pictures, 28 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 South Africa’s Nikita Robb catches a wave during a surfing competition organised to revive local tourism with national and international participants present on the island at Arugam Bay in the east of Sri Lanka on September 27, 2020. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP) 2/10 A CalFire airplane drops fire retardant along a burning hill during the Glass fire in Napa County’s Calistoga, California on September 27, 2020. Napa County between Calistoga and St. Helena overnight on September 27, 2020 just as the Bay Area braces for extreme wildfire conditions. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) 3/10 Nathaniel Julies’s grieving mother Bridget Harris at Protea Magistrate’s Court where three police officers – Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, 46, and his co-accused Constable Caylene Whiteboy, 23, and Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo, 37, were denied their bail application for the murder, 28 September 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 4/10 Ground staff members take off the water from the cover across the Simonne Mathieu court surface as rain stop falling prior to the start of the men’s singles first round tennis match between Italy’s Fabio Fognini and Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin on Day 2 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on September 28, 2020. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) 5/10 Residents of a homeless shelter in Tshwane sit outside while they wait for Gauteng Social Development MEC Dr. Nomathemba Mokgethi to address them, 28 September 2020, Pretoria. Social Development in partnership with various government departments such as Home Affairs set out to ensure all those requiring ID documents or birth certificates can apply for them while the Department of Health assisted homeless with health care needs and NPO’s provide skills and job readiness programmes. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/10 A man jogs under a rain tree, believed to be about 130-year-old saved by authorities by installing permanent support after its collapsed at the Lake Gardens in Taiping, in Malaysia’s Perak state on September 28, 2020. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) 7/10 Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele visits KwaNdengezi Community hall in Kwa-Zulu Natal Province after multiple murders in the KwaNdengezi area over the weekend on September 28, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the Minister shed more light on the murders and met with some of the family members. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart) 8/10 Handlers herd racing camels equipped with robot jockeys during a race at Dubai’s al-Marmoom heritage village, in the United Arab Emirates, on September 28, 2020. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) 9/10 A woman wearing a face mask walks with an umbrella as rain delays play during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 28 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON 10/10 People walk past a sculpture at the main entrance in the Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China, 27 September 2020 (issued 28 September 2020). Ant Group is the parent company of China’s largest mobile payments business Alipay and leading provider of financial services technology. The Alipay mobile application serves over 1 billion annual active users, according to the company. Ant Group was founded by billionaire Jack Ma, and has announced it will aim for a 30 billion US dollar initial public offering (IPO) latter this year. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

