Multimedia 27.9.2020 05:19 pm

48 hours in pictures, 27 September 2020

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PICS: South Africans celebrate Heritage Day 24.9.2020
PICS AND VIDEO: Current state of Joburg train stations 22.9.2020
24 hours in pictures, 22 September 2020 22.9.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

Read Today's edition