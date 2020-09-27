48 hours in pictures, 27 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/13 South African Moto3 rider Darryn Binder of the Green Power team celebrates on the podium after winning the Moto3 race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Catalonia at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, 27 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia 2/13 Motorcyclists take part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, 27 September 2020, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The ride is the world’s largest charitable motorcycle event for owners of classic and vintage styled bikes where riders are encouraged to raise funds for prostate cancer and men’s health. Picture: Michel Bega 3/13 People stand in front of a bonfire during the celebration of the eve of the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday of Meskel, that commemorates the discovery in the fourth century of the True Cross by the Roman Empress Helena, in Addis Ababa, on September 26, 2020. Like most countries around the world, this annual religious event is being attended by the clergy and members of the choir only, with no public audience due to the novel coronavirus, Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) 4/13 The cast of hit show ‘Gomora’ – Sicelo Buthelezi, Siphesihle Ndaba, Connie Chiume and Siyasanga Papu pose during the Royal Soapie Awards at MGG Production in Linbro Park on September 05, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The awards recognize all major contributors to the South African Soap Opera industry. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape) 5/13 People take a knee as an organiser reads a prayer to the crowd of several hundred gathered during a Proud Boys rally at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon on September 26, 2020. Far-right group “Proud Boys” members gather in Portland to show support to US president Donald Trump and to condemn violence that have been occurring for more than three months during “Black Lives Matter” and “Antifa” protests. (Photo by Maranie R. STAAB / AFP) 6/13 Palestinians, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, wait to cross to the Egyptian side of Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on September 27, 2020. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP) 7/13 Women wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus visit the Moshan Scenic Area near East Lake in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) 8/13 Master KG dances to his Jerusalema song at the Cradle of Humankind in North West, 27 September 2020, as part of World Tourism Day Celebrations and to showcase South africa as a world class destination. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 9/13 Opposition supporters gather during a rally to protest against the presidential inauguration in Minsk on September 27, 2020. Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko held his presidential inauguration in secret on September 23, 2020, after claiming victory in disputed polls that his opposition rivals have described as massively rigged. (Photo by AFP) 10/13 Yachts race in the Spring Regatta in False Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, 26 September 2020. Hosted by the False Bay Yacht Club the annual Spring Regatta sees some of South Africa’s premier offshore racing yachts sailing against each other in the Indian Ocean waters of False Bay. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 11/13 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (C) visits a documentation exhibition of the Oktoberfest bomb attack during a commemoration ceremony at the site of the 40th anniversary of the Oktoberfest bomb attack in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 26 September 2020. A neo-Nazi blew himself up at Munich’s Oktoberfest beer festival in 1980, killing 12 other people. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS 12/13 A Bangladeshi artist works on an idol of the God Ganesha ahead of the largest Durga Puja festival of the Bengali Hindus community in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 26 September 2020. The Durga puja will run from 22 to 26 October. According to Hindu faith, goddess Durga comes down to the earth from the heaven to establish peace, harmony by annihilating evil forces. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM 13/13 Riders in action during the women’s Elite Road Race over 143km at the UCI 2020 Road Cycling World Championships in Imola, Italy, 26 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/DARIO BELINGHERI

