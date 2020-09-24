PICS: South Africans celebrate Heritage Day

From Durban’s Zulu dancers to the Voortrekker Monument, South Africans express their identities.
Phumzile Majozi at the official launch of the Durban Tourism office and attractions with the resumption of the tourism sector on September 24, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the City of Durban is urging locals and visitors to re-discover South Africa’s “warmest place to be” (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Zulu dancers perform at the official launch of a new Photo Frame with the resumption of the tourism sector on September 24, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the City of Durban is urging locals and visitors to re-discover South Africa’s “warmest place to be” (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Indian dancers at the official launch of the Durban Tourism office and attractions with the resumption of the tourism sector on September 24, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the City of Durban is urging locals and visitors to re-discover South Africa’s “warmest place to be” (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
A woman enjoys a bus ride with the resumption of the tourism sector on September 24, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the City of Durban is urging locals and visitors to re-discover South Africa’s “warmest place to be” (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Xolani Gumede at the official launch of the Durban Tourism office and attractions with the resumption of the tourism sector on September 24, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the City of Durban is urging locals and visitors to re-discover South Africa’s “warmest place to be” (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Residents in Alexandra celebrate Heritage day, 24 September 2020. There were dancing and dress up events as well as braaiing taking place on the streets of the township. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Residents in Alexandra celebrate Heritage day, 24 September 2020. There were dancing and dress up events as well as braaiing taking place on the streets of the township. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Museums offer a perfect opportunity to meet new people that share your love of art and culture during the official reopening of the Javett Art Centre on Heritage Day on September 24, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that the museum has an incredible and expansive collection of 20th Century South African art from private, public and corporate collections, as well as the glittering Gold of Africa wing, which has provided a spectacular new home for the priceless treasures from the precious Mapungubwe collection. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
Ben Raubenheimer of the Trekboervereeniging, a cultural preservation organization demonstrates how a bullet was made during Heritage Day at the Voortrekker Monument Heritage Site on September 24, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. Heritage Day recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of the nation. South Africans celebrate the day by remembering the cultural heritage of the many cultures that make up the population of South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes)
Malien Sturgeon of the Trekboervereeniging, a cultural preservation organization demonstrates how traditional bread is made during Heritage Day at the Voortrekker Monument Heritage Site on September 24, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. Heritage Day recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of the nation. South Africans celebrate the day by remembering the cultural heritage of the many cultures that make up the population of South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes)
Stacy Lee Robinson (left), Jessica van Schalkwyk (right) and Nika van Schalkwyk celebrate Heritage Day at the Voortrekker Monument Heritage Site on September 24, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. Heritage Day recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of the nation. South Africans celebrate the day by remembering the cultural heritage of the many cultures that make up the population of South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes)
Members of the Afrikaanse Volkspele Beweeging, a cultural preservation society celebrate Heritage Day at the Voortrekker Monument Heritage Site on September 24, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. Heritage Day recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of the nation. South Africans celebrate the day by remembering the cultural heritage of the many cultures that make up the population of South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes)
From left, Nancy Muparanganda, Nthando Sibanda, Fkile Sithole and Ntombizodwa Mkhize pose for a picture wearing their Zulu traditional wear at Zoo Lake during Heritage day, 24 September 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
South African musician Kgaogelo Moagi known as Master KG dances to his hit song with vocalist Nomcebo titled Jerusalema joined by Metro FM staff at Auckland Park as part of a Jerusalema dance challenge, 24 September 2020, as per request the by the president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Solomon Mahlangu Square in Mamelodi, Pretoria, is seen, 24 September 2020, on Heritage Day. The square is in a derelict state and the plaques at the base of the statue having been stolen. Picture: Michel Bega
