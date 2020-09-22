Multimedia 22.9.2020 05:02 pm

PICS AND VIDEO: Current state of Joburg train stations

Will cost billions to repair

Last week the minister of transport, Fikile Mbalula, conceded that it was ‘ineptness’ in running the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) that led to the extensive pillaging and destruction of railway infrastructure that will cost at least R4-billion to repair. The Citizen multimedia team, photographer Michel Bega and videographer Carlos Muchave, visited a number of stations around Johannesburg – from Germiston to Soweto – to see the current state of affairs.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 22 September 2020 22.9.2020
PICTURES: Rhinos dehorned to curb poaching 21.9.2020
24 hours in pictures, 21 September 2020 21.9.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Motorists set to pay for Gautrain expansion

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, spotlight on farm murders and Nehawu protests

World Trump defiantly presses ‘UN’ sanctions on Iran

Eish! WATCH: Thief steals Newcastle municipality’s job application box

Politics Political future of three ANC Gauteng leaders hangs in the balance


today in print

Read Today's edition