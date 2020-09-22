24 hours in pictures, 22 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world
1/14
A canola crop near Harden, New South Wales, 15 September 2020 (issued 22 September 2020). Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) predicts canola production will rise by to 3.4 million tonnes for the 2020-2021 winter production, an increase of 47 percent on the 2019-2020 year and a 4 percent increase on the 10-year average. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
2/14
US President Donald Trump is seen at the end of a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio on September 21, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
3/14
As part of the HOPEtober campaign 5 singers Mortimer Williams, Craig Urbani, Tshepo Ncokoane, Danelle Cronje and Lelo Ramasimong sing from a double-decker open-top bus to the healthcare workers outside various health facilities, 22 September 2020, to acknowledge and thank them by bringing hope and joy through song while also sharing these songs of hope to patients and staff at various hospitals to bring comfort and joy. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
4/14
A Palestinian shop worker, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, cleans and re-arranges musical instruments at a musical shop in Gaza City on September 21, 2020. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
5/14
A rocket launches from a S-400 missile system at the Ashuluk military base in Southern Russia on September 22, 2020 during the “Caucasus-2020” military drills gathering China, Iran, Pakistan and Myanmar troops, along with ex-Soviet Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus. Up to 250 tanks and around 450 infantry combat vehicles and armoured personnel carriers will take part in the September 21 to 26 land and naval exercises that will involve 80,000 people including support staff. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
6/14
Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng can be seen outside the Pretoria High Court where he prayed with some of his followers, 22 September 2020, Pretoria. Shepherd Bushiri’s legal team served Mboro with a summons last week for his remarks about Bushiri’s alleged Forex commodity scam. Picture: Jacques Nelles
7/14
A riot police is pictured during clashes which erupted in a protest against police brutality in Bogota on September 21, 2020. Large groups of protesters are mobilizing in Colombia against police violence and in rejection of the government, after the bloody protests that unleashed the recent murder of a man at the hands of two uniformed men. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)
8/14
A Municipal Corporation employee walks along a flooded road as he supplies water to stranded residents following heavy monsoon rainfalls in Meerpet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on September 22, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP)
9/14
People walk past the tent where one part of a group of about 630 people, refugees originally from Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, and Bangladesh, and other countries are living in Bellville, Cape Town, on September 22, 2020. These are some of the asylum seekers, mainly from African countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi, that started camping outside the Cape Town offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in October 2019, asking the UN to relocate them to another country and claiming they no longer felt safe in South Africa following a wave of xenophobic attacks.
Later on they were taken in by the Methodist Church from where they were later evicted with authorities citing a coronavirus lockdown to justify the action. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
10/14
Judge Issam al-Din Mohammad Ibrahim presides over the trial of Sudan’s ousted president Omar al-Bashir along with 27 co-accused, over the 1989 military coup that brought Bashir to power, during a session at a courthouse in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on September 22, 2020. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)
11/14
Oakland Athletics left fielder Mark Canha makes a running catch hit by San Francisco Giants Evan Longoria during the second inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, 20 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
12/14
A child rides his bicycle on a road in the old part of Kabul on September 21, 2020. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP)
13/14
People queue to renew their vehicle licenses at the Edenvale Licensing center in Edenvale, 22 September 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
14/14
A model poses with a Pierre Cardin’s creation during an event marking the 70 years of career of French fashion designer Pierre Cardin at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by Lucas Barioulet / AFP)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.