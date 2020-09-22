24 hours in pictures, 22 September 2020

9/14

People walk past the tent where one part of a group of about 630 people, refugees originally from Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, and Bangladesh, and other countries are living in Bellville, Cape Town, on September 22, 2020. These are some of the asylum seekers, mainly from African countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi, that started camping outside the Cape Town offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in October 2019, asking the UN to relocate them to another country and claiming they no longer felt safe in South Africa following a wave of xenophobic attacks. Later on they were taken in by the Methodist Church from where they were later evicted with authorities citing a coronavirus lockdown to justify the action. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)