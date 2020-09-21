PICTURES: Rhinos dehorned to curb poaching

Dehorning is a measure taken to prevent rhino poaching. According to Save The Rhino Organization, dehorning rhinos has contributed to a notable decline in rhino poaching, and has proved successful in the past, nevertheless dehorning alone can not stop poaching. Rhinos must be monitored and kept secure at all times to be safe from poachers. Photographer Kim Ludbrook documented a dehorning exercise at an undisclosed reserve ahead of World Rhino Day.

1/12 Dr Jonah Marais (L) and his assistant, Dorota Ladosz (L), remove the horn from female black rhino Paco during the dehorning of all the black rhinos on an unnamed private game reserve near the Kruger National Park, 08 September 2020. The rhino is tranquilized with its vital signs constantly monitored while its getting dehorned with a chain saw and removed by security personal immediately. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 2/12 Founder of Saving the Survivors, Dr Jonah Marais (C) prepares his dart gun prior to flying in a helicopter to look for black rhino during the dehorning of all the black rhinos on an unnamed private game reserve near the Kruger National Park, Phalabora, South Africa, 08 September 2020. The rhinos were dehorned by Saving the Survivors Dr Jonah Marais and his team. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 3/12 A clip board with the names of the game reserve’s black Rhinos is seen during the dehorning of all the black rhinos on an unnamed private game reserve near the Kruger National Park, Phalabora, South Africa, 08 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 4/12 Game reserve researchers staff drive their Land Cruiser while waiting for rhinos to be darted from the nearby helicopter, 08 September 2020. The rhinos are darted from the helicopter while the ground based vehicles race to the rhino in order to dehorn it, add a collar for tracking purposes and take blood samples. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 5/12 VIP guests are seen waiting for the next black rhino to be darted as they enjoy viewing the action during the dehorning of all the black rhinos on an unnamed private game reserve near the Kruger National Park, 08 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 6/12 Black rhino female, Paco, is pushed onto her tummy after being darted from the air during the dehorning of all the black rhinos on an unnamed private game reserve near the Kruger National Park, 08 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 7/12 A security game ranger watches over the dehorning of a female black rhino during the dehorning of all the black rhinos on an unnamed private game reserve near the Kruger National Park, 08 September 2020 (issued 21 September 2020). Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 8/12 Dehorned black rhino female, Paco, lies still while she waits for the antidote to be administered by Dr Jonah Marais during the dehorning of all the black rhinos on an unnamed private game reserve near the Kruger National Park, 08 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 9/12 Darted black rhino calf, Leto, lies tranquilized in the ground near her mother during the dehorning of all the black rhinos on an unnamed private game reserve near the Kruger National Park, 08 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 10/12 Baby calf black rhino Leto, is moved by game reserve staff from where she fell after being darted by Dr Jonah Marais and his team to where her mother, Masinda, fell during the dehorning of all the black rhinos on an unnamed private game reserve near the Kruger National Park, 08 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 11/12 Baby calf black rhino Leto, is moved by game reserve staff from where she fell after being darted by Dr Jonah Marais to where her mother, Masinda, fell during the dehorning of all the black rhinos on an unnamed private game reserve near the Kruger National Park, 08 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 12/12 Founder of Saving the Survivors, Dr Jonah Marais, prepares to inject black rhino female, Paco, with a powerful antidote drug that will wake her up after she had her horn removed and a collar placed on her for tracking purposes during the dehorning of all the black rhinos on an unnamed private game reserve near the Kruger National Park, 08 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.