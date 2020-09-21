Multimedia 21.9.2020 05:39 pm

PICTURES: Rhinos dehorned to curb poaching

Ongoing efforts to save the rhino

Dehorning is a measure taken to prevent rhino poaching. According to Save The Rhino Organization, dehorning rhinos has contributed to a notable decline in rhino poaching, and has proved successful in the past, nevertheless dehorning alone can not stop poaching. Rhinos must be monitored and kept secure at all times to be safe from poachers. Photographer Kim Ludbrook documented a dehorning exercise at an undisclosed reserve ahead of World Rhino Day.

 

