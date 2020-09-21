24 hours in pictures, 21 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/11 A man wearing a facemask walks past a poster on the facade of a gambling hall at the Usera neighbourhood, under partial lockdown, in Madrid, on September 21, 2020. – A million people in and around the Spanish capital today were under new “stay-at-home” orders to contain another coronavirus surge. The restrictions in Madrid will last for two weeks starting today, affecting people living mainly in densely populated, low-income neighbourhoods who will be allowed only to travel for essential reasons such as work, medical care or taking children to school. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) 2/11 Civil Defence members inform residents on the new restrictions imposed in the neighbourhood under partial lockdown of Usera, in Madrid, early on September 21, 2020. – A million people in and around the Spanish capital today were under new “stay-at-home” orders to contain another coronavirus surge. The restrictions in Madrid will last for two weeks starting today, affecting people living mainly in densely populated, low-income neighbourhoods who will be allowed only to travel for essential reasons such as work, medical care or taking children to school. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) 3/11 Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian foreign minister, is seen speaking on a screen as he attends virtually the 64th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria on September 21, 2020. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) 4/11 Children arrive for the the first day of school at the St. Bartholomew Catholic Academy in the Queens section of New York on September 21, 2020. – New York City schools has been delayed amid concerns about preparedness during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) 5/11 Members of the climate movement Extinction Rebellion block a street to protest against the government’s oil policy on September 21, 2020 in Oslo. (Photo by Ole Berg-Rusten / NTB Scanpix / AFP) 6/11 Romania’s Simona Halep holds her trophy after winning the final match of the Women’s Italian Open against Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova, who pulled out following injury, at Foro Italico on September 21, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Riccardo Antimiani / POOL / AFP) 7/11 This handout screen shot released courtesy of American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC shows host Jimmy Kimmel sitting among celebrities carbord cutouts during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on September 20, 2020. – Hollywood’s first major Covid-era award show will look radically different to previous editions, with no red carpet and a host broadcasting from an empty theater in Los Angeles, which remains under strict lockdown. (Photo by – / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.. 8/11 What is left behind of the homeless people’s belongings who had been living at a shelter at the Lyttleton Sports grounds can be seen pictured after they were moved to a new location during the weekend, 21 September 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/11 The National Executive Committee [NEC] of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union [NEHAWU] can be seen protesting at the Union Buildings until President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the memorandum of demands they submitted to him earlier in the month, 21 September 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 10/11 A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer inspects the merchandise sold by a street vendor while South African Police Service (SAPS) officers conduct a search during a joint operation in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 11/11 Former Free State human settlements HOD Nthimotse ‘Tim’ Mokhesi testifies at the Zondo Commission in Johannesburg, 21 September 2020, on the multimillion rand contract in 2014by a joint venture between engineering consultancy firm Blackhead Consulting ans Diamond Hill Trading71. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

