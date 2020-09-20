48 Hours in pictures, 20 September 2020

A selection of some of the best pictures from South Africa and around the world

1/13 A woman wearing protective face mask walks in front of the giant inflatable model of the Earth during European Sustainable Development Week, as well on World Clean Up day, at the garden of Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 September 2020. Through this event, the Czech Foreign Ministry wants to present a country as active in matters of sustainability and climate. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK 2/13 Flowers, candles and messages encircle an image of the late US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left by people that came to pay their respects for her outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 19 September 2020. United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87. Justice Ginsburg, also known as RBG, took office on 10 August 1993 after an appointment by then US President Bill Clinton. She was the oldest of the nine serving supreme court judges at the time of her death. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS 3/13 Martin Thomas of France competes in the men’s Canoe (C1) final at the Canoe Slalom European Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK 4/13 A man walks in a flooded road caused by the Mediterranean hurricane (Medicane) Ianos in Karditsa, central Greece, on September 19, 2020. – Two people died and one was missing on September 19 after central Greece was lashed by a rare hurricane-like storm known as a “medicane”. Hundreds of people had to be rescued from flooded buildings as heavy rain and high wind wrecked homes, shops and warehouses in regions north of the capital Athens. Photo by Kostas Mantziaris / AFP 5/13 Flowers are placed outside the US Supreme Court after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died from pancreatic cancer in Washington, DC, USA, 18 September 2020. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the court, died at the age of 87, from metastatic pancreatic cancer. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO 6/13 Police try to intercept protesters during an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, Australia, 19 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK ANDERSON 7/13 People holding placards reading ‘Mind your own uterus, my body my choice’ participate in a counter demonstration to the ‘March for Life’ demonstration by the Bundesverband Lebensrecht (BVL) at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 19 September 2020. The organisation ‘Alliance for Sexual Self-Determination’ calls for changing the abolition of criminal codes 218 and 219a. Paragraph 218 criminalizes those who perform abortions, paragraph 219a criminalises those who advertise abortions. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON 8/13 Belarusian policemen detain participants of women’s peaceful solidarity action in Minsk, Belarus, 19 September 2020. Opposition activists continue their every day protest actions, demanding new elections under international observation. EPA-EFE/STR 9/13 A home burns during the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, September 18, 2020. – California faces more devastation from wildfires that have ravaged the West Coast, authorities warned on September 16, with strong winds and dry heat expected to whip up flames from dozens of blazes raging across the state. Photo by Kyle Grillot / AFP 10/13 Anti-government protesters gather in Sanam Luang during a pro-democracy rally in Bangkok on September 19, 2020, as the Grand Palace is seen in the background. – Pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Bangkok on September 19 as a rally expected to draw tens of thousands of people kicked off calling for PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha to step down and demanding reforms to the monarchy. Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP 11/13 US President Donald Trump speaks at a “Great American Comeback” rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on September 19, 2020. Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP 12/13 A surfer catches a wave at Sunset, a surfing spot between Hout Bay and Kommetjie that produces some of South Africa’s biggest waves, in Cape Town on September 19, 2020. – This spot needs a variety of conditions to come together, like wind, swell size, wave period and direction, that often follows storms, to produce huge waves on this reef, which attracts and challenges the surfers. Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP 13/13 A girl picks up a plastic bottle on the Hout Bay shoreline during a clean up on World Cleanup Day in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 September 2020. The Hout Bay clean up was a collective effort by environmental organisations Oceano Reddentes, Sea The Bigger Picture, Parley and the Sentinel Ocean Alliance who regularly conduct clean ups around Cape Town and document every bit of trash collected including brand data identifying companies responsible. World Cleanup Day is celebrated globally with litter cleanup and waste mapping activities. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.