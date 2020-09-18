24 Hours in pictures, 18 September 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Queen Maxima of the Netherlands (C) is followed by officials as she rides a bicycle at ‘ECOstyle’ in Oosterwolde, on September 17, 2020, as the Dutch King and Queen visit the province of Friesland. Photo by Koen van Weel / ANP / AFP 2/12 Water is dropped by a helicopter as The Bobcat Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest, northeast of Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2020. – The Bobcat Fire erupted on September 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area northeast of Mount Wilson within the Angeles National Forest, expanding from 46,263 acres to 50,539 acres since September 16 while remaining only 3% contained. Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP 3/12 A model displays a creation from the “Chantel Gong” by Gong Hangyu during Beijing Fashion Week in Beijing on September 17, 2020. Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP 4/12 US President Donald Trump is seen behind US flags as he speaks to supporters at a “Great American Comeback” event at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on September 17, 2020. Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP 5/12 This aerial photograph shows terraced rice fields in northern Vietnam’s Mu Cang Chai district on September 18, 2020. Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP 6/12 Visitors take photographs of giant panda An An eating bamboo shoots in its enclosure at Ocean Park in Hong Kong, China, 18 September 2020. Ocean Park reopened after months of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak. The park is allowed to admit visitors at only 50 percent of its capacity. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE 7/12 A model presents a creation by Irish designer Paul Costello during a presentation for his Spring/Summer 2021 collection at the London Fashion Week in London, Britain, 18 September 2020. This year London Fashion week will be holding shows online due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA 8/12 Indonesian artist from Mural Medan Community paint graffiti mural on the wall of a building in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 18 September 2020. Indonesia has recorded over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, with nearly 9,000 deaths, the highest number in Southeast Asia. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI/EPA-EFE 9/12 Recently appointed community health care workers stage a protest at Lenasia South District Hospital due to not being paid since their appointment in June, 18 September 2020, while the Gauteng Premier David Makhura was officially reopening the newly upgraded facility. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 10/12 Ahmed Kathrada Foundation pickets against C19 corruption at the flame of democracy, which is a reminder of the “right to a life free from oppression and injustice”. next to the Constitutional Hill Precinct in Johannesburg, 18 September 2020.Civil society organisations, faith based sector, business and labour in different provinces take stance against C19 corruption. Demonstrators wore orange masks as part of the #OrangeMaskFridays campaign. Masks are symbolic of the orange overalls that C19 looters should be wearing. Picture; Nigel Sibanda 11/12 The Mandisa Shiceka Clinic in Hammanskraal which has not opened since its construction in 2018. The clinic remains closed due to it having no electricity or water. On the neighbouring premises a tented clinic has been established to treat Hammanskraal residents, 18 September 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 12/12 People walk past an art exhibit as part of the Swell Sculpture Festival at Currumbin Beach on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, 16 September 2020 PIcture: EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

