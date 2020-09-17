24 hours in pictures, 17 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Edward Campher, also known as Eddie Rasta, is seen in action, 17 September 2020, ahead of the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto compeition which takes place on Saturday on the East Rand. Ten of South Africa’s leading spinners will go head-to-head in the competition which will be broadcast live on SABC 1 and online. Picture: Michel Bega 2/12 Motheo Tshwagong writes her preliminary examination at Krugersdorp High School in Johannesburg, 17 September 2020. 2020 academic year with long school breaks posed by Covid-19. Exams for most provinces will end during the first week of October. Final examinations start on November 5 and run until December 15. Picture; Nigel Sibanda 3/12 A woman shows her arms with the words ‘Alive (women)’ and ‘Mexico’ as feminists demonstrate against the Government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the roundabout of Illustrious Jalisco, during the ‘Anti-Grita de Independencia’ (Anti independence cry), event, coinciding with celebrations of the 210th anniversary of the independence of Mexico, in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, 16 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco 4/12 A group of about 50 doctors are pictured outside the house of murdered Dr Abdulhay Munchi in Houghton, 17 September 2020, the doctors were there to show support to the family and colleagues of Dr Abdulhay Munchi who was gunned down yesterday is an apparent hit. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 5/12 An image of George Bizos is displayed during his funeral at the Hellenic Cultural Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa 17 September 2020. The late human rights lawyer and activist George Bizos represented Nelson Mandela during the Rivonia Trial. He was honoured with a special official funeral followed by a burial at Westpark Cemetery after passing away 09 September 2020 at the age of 92. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK / POOL 6/12 MAMARONECK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his second shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 17, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP 7/12 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the newly reopened New Museum of Contemporary Art on Manhattan’s Lower East Side as the city continues Phase 4 of reopening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on September 17, 2020 in New York City. The fourth phase allows outdoor arts and entertainment, sporting events without fans and media production. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP 8/12 Britain’s Johanna Konta plays a forehand to Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu on day four of the Women’s Italian Open at Foro Italico on September 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Clive Brunskill / POOL / AFP) 9/12 US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 17, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) 10/12 A child looks on near a temporary camp in Lesbos on September 17, 2020 as police began an operation to rehouse thousands of homeless migrants at a new site after their camp was destroyed by fire last week. (Photo by Manolis Lagoutaris / AFP) 11/12 US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer(D-NY) speaks during a press conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi(D-CA) (L) and Representative James Clyburn (R) D-SC at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 17, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) 12/12 Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh compete in the women’s High Jump during the IAAF Diamond League competition on September 17, 2020 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.