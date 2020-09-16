24 hours in pictures, 16 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Dayana Yastremska plays a forehand to Amanda Anisimova of the USA on day three of the Women’s Italian Open at Foro Italico on September 16, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Clive Brunskill / POOL / AFP) 2/12 People wearing a coverings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attend a novel coronavirus testing centre in Stockport, northwest England on September 16, 2020. – The British government admitted increasing demand for coronavirus tests was posing problems after hospital bosses warned delays in the system were jeopardising healthcare services. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) 3/12 Laboratory staff wearing Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) check samples collected for Covid-19 coronavirus testing as part of Project Ummeed, a public-private initiative dealing with large scale Covid-19 RT-PCR tests available for low-income households, at the Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. diagnostic centre in Mumbai on September 16, 2020. – Coronavirus infections in India soared past five million on September 16, as a WHO envoy warned the pandemic was “still at the beginning”. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) 4/12 England’s batsman Jonny Bairstow (R) plays a shot in front of Australia’s wicket keeper Alex Carey (L) during the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 16, 2020. (Photo by Shaun Botterill / POOL / AFP) 5/12 A torn US national flag is seen during Hurricane Sally landfall in Mobile, Alabama on September 16, 2020. – Hurricane Sally barrelled into the US Gulf Coast early Wednesday, with forecasts of drenching rains that could provoke “historic” and potentially deadly flash floods.The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the Category 2 storm hit Gulf Shores, Alabama at about 4:45 am (0945 GMT), bringing maximum sustained winds of about 105 miles (165 kilometers) per hour.”Historic life-threatening flooding likely along portions of the northern Gulf coast,” the Miami-based center had warned late Tuesday, adding the hurricane could dump up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain in some areas. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) 6/12 A woman wearing a protective mask walks in a street where wearing a protective mask is mandatory in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on September 16, 2020. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) 7/12 Team Jumbo rider Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey (L) and Team Jumbo rider US Sepp Kuss ride in the Loze pass during the 17th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 170 km between Grenoble and Meribel, on September 16, 2020. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) 8/12 Community service officers of “Dutch boa’s” force demonstrate against aggressions toward enforcers on Dam Square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on September 16, 2020. (Photo by Koen van Weel / ANP / AFP) 9/12 Brian Bulatao, Under Secretary of State for Management, testifies during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing looking into the firing of State Department Inspector General Steven Linick, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 16, 2020. (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL / AFP) 10/12 MAMARONECK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: A detailed view of a Callaway golf bag is seen during a practice round prior to the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 16, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP 11/12 A group of artists protest in Church square in Pretoria, 16 September 2020 as part of a national march to highlight their sectors issues. They are demanding that the creative industry and events must be oen to 70% capacity so they can continue to work.Picture: Neil McCartney 12/12 The view from inside one of the apartment buildings at the new property development Jewel City in Johannesburg’s inner city, 16 September 2020. The development, which cost R1,8billion and features residential and commercial property, will officially open on Heritage Day on the 24th of September. Jewel City revitalises six city blocks that have been closed to the public for decades. Picture: Michel Bega

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.