Multimedia 16.9.2020 02:54 pm

Electricity protest at Ramaphosa in Germiston

Neil McCartney

News in pictures

Residents of an informal settlement called Tokyo within the Ramaphosa informal settlement protested by blocking Lower Boksburg road in Germiston, 15 September 2020. They were protesting over the lack of service delivery in their area, specifically the supply of electricity. Running battles raged between the protesters and the police throughout the day. Three vehicles were torched during the protest.

 

