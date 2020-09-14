24 hours in pictures, 14 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 US President Donald Trump speaks during an indoor campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson, a suburb of Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) 2/10 Noma Mngoma can be seen at the Pretoria Magistrates Court after she was arrested in July on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria, 14 September 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/10 A man stands behind a burning barricade during the fifth straight day of protests against police brutality in Bogota on September 13, 2020. Bogota’s Mayor Claudia Lopez, apologized this Sunday for the abuses of the public force, in a ceremony that gathered relatives of the dead and wounded during the bloody protests that broke out five days ago against police brutality in Colombia. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) 4/10 EFF leader Julius Malema briefs media after appearing at the Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, 14 September 2020, for assaulting a police officer at the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 5/10 A Palestinian man walks past a coronavirus awareness mural in Deir Al-Balah in the Gaza Strip on September 14, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP) 6/10 A pedestrian walks in Birmingham, central England on September 14, 2020 after the British government imposed fresh restrictions on the city after a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Authorities in Britain’s second city of Birmingham announced new coronavirus restrictions Friday as the nation’s viral reproduction rate, or R number, exceeded 1.0 for the first time since March. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) 7/10 Workers harvest grape in a vineyard near Schengen, Luxembourg, 14 September 2020. The ‘cepages’ in Schengen are Auxerrois, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Riesling, Gewurztraminer and Pinot Noir. Picture: EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND 8/10 Ukrainians burn smoke torches during a rally in front of the Ukrainian Parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, 14 September 2020. Protesters were calling for the creation of a parliament’s investigating commission, following the leak of information among top officials in the case revolving around a group of Russian mercenaries detained outside Minsk in July 2020. The group, believed to be with the Wagner Private Military Company, was detained in late July for what Belarusian law enforcers said was a plot to destabilize the country amid the election campaign. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO 9/10 A lesser flamingo sleeps with its head resting on its back at the Joburg Zoo, Johannesburg, South Africa, 14 September 2020. The zoo recently re-opened after being closed for months due to coronavirus restrictions. The Joburg Zoo is a 55-hectare (140-acre) zoo established in 1904 and houses about 2000 animals of 320 species. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 10/10 Colorful umbrellas hang above a street in Bad Mergentheim, Germany, 14 September 2020. According to the city of Bad Mergentheim (Main-Tauber-Kreis), the approximately 80 colorful umbrellas hanging up are supposed to ensure a car-free city center. The so-called ‘Umbrella Road’ stretches the city above the Gaensmarkt (Goose Market) to advertise a new traffic concept in the city center until the end of October. The city center is to be free from through traffic, except for necessary rides. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

