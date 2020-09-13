48 hours in pictures, 13 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/11 Petronas Yamaha SRT’ Italian rider Franco Morbidelli leads the pack during the San Marino MotoGP Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on September 13, 2020. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP) 2/11 Lab technicians centrifuge blood samples at a blood transfusion centre in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on September 13, 2020. – A fuel shortage is blighting life in the swathes of Yemen controlled by Huthi rebels, cutting electricity supplies, halting water pumps and stranding people in need of medical care as warring sides trade blame. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP) 3/11 Haas F1’s French driver Romain Grosjean (L) and Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen crash during during the Tuscany Formula One Grand Prix at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia e San Piero on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Luca Bruno / POOL / AFP) 4/11 Escapees ride during the 15th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 175 km between Lyon and Grand Colombier, on September 13, 2020. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) 5/11 Members of VCare Welfare Trust hold placards during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a woman, in Karachi on September 13, 2020. – Hundreds of women took to streets across Pakistan on September 12 protesting gruesome gang rape of a woman in front of her two children after her car ran out of fuel near the eastern city of Lahore late on September 9. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) 6/11 Crows fly above the steeple of a cathedral in the city of Torzhok, Tver Region, some 250 kilometres from Moscow on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) 7/11 Beachgoers pack the beach in Brighton in the late summer sunshine, on the south coast of England on September 13, 2020, the day before the UK government brings in tightened coronavirus restrictions owing to a sharp rise in cases nationwide. – The new “rule of six” in England will replace a raft of “complicated and confusing” regulations and help reverse the upward trend of infections. (Photo by BEN STANSALL / AFP) 8/11 USA’ Christian Taylor competes in the men’s triple jump event of the 79th ISTAF (Internationales Stadionfest) international athletics meeting on September 13, 2020 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) 9/11 Nimes’ Argentine midfielder Andres Cubas (C) reacts after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Nimes and Rennes at the Costieres stadium in Nimes, southern France, on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP) 10/11 A motorist drives past coronavirus-themed murals (R and C) painted on pillars of a flyover in Noida on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) 11/11 JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 12: Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a victory during the Nedbank Cup final match Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on September 12, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Samuel Shivambu/Backpage Pix/Gallo Images)

