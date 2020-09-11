Pics: Safe haven to run with the wolves

PREMIUM!
Pics: Safe haven to run with the wolvesEnvironment 10 mins ago
The All Hearts Foundation cares for a pack of wolves and educates people on why they shouldn’t have them as pets. They also allow you to get up close with these animals, as well as a horse, sheep, parrots, pigs and some other furries.
