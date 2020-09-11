 
 
Pics: Safe haven to run with the wolves

Environment

The All Hearts Foundation cares for a pack of wolves and educates people on why they shouldn’t have them as pets. They also allow you to get up close with these animals, as well as a horse, sheep, parrots, pigs and some other furries.

Jacques Nelles
11 Sep 2020
05:49:19 PM
Lexi Austen can be seen hugging one of the wolves in the enclosure, 23 July 2020, All Hearts Foundation, Hartbeespoort. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The All Hearts Foundation (AHF) was founded four years ago as an initiative to save a pack of 16 Canadian timber wolves. Since then, they have become a safe haven not only for the wolves but feral cats, dogs, a horse, sheep, parrots, pigs and several other animals. Among them is Shimbungu, a dog who broke his spine after being hit by a car in a small Namibian town. AHF managed to get him the help he required and he now seems to be slowly regaining feeling in his unused legs and showing signs of recovery. Being a non-profit organisation,...

