Multimedia 11.9.2020 04:44 pm

24 hours in pictures, 11 September 2020

24 hours in pictures, 11 September 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: The family of Ruben David Correa attend a 9/11 memorial service at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2020 in New York City. The ceremony to remember those who were killed in the terror attacks 19 years ago will be altered this year in order to adhere to safety precautions around COVID-19 transmission. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

 

