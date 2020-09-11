24 hours in pictures, 11 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Aprilia Factory Racing´s British rider Bradley Smith steers his bike during the second free practice session ahead of the San Marino MotoGP Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on September 11, 2020. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP) 2/12 Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden (L) greets US Vice President Mike Pence as they attend a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in New York to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, on September 11, 2020. (Photo by AMR ALFIKY / POOL / AFP) 3/12 A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) suit, collects a swab sample from a person infected by leprosy to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus, at the Gandhi Leprosy Seva Sangh rehabilitation centre, in Ahmedabad on September 11, 2020. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP) 4/12 Family of the victims of the Ajaccio-Nice crash leave the church during a ceremony on September 11, 2020, in Ajaccio’s cemetary on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. – On September 11, 1968, a Caravelle plane going from Ajaccio to Nice crashed 3 minutes before landing at the Nice airport killing 95 people. (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP) 5/12 A picture taken on September 11, 2020, during a press conference by the director of Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ), shows bladed weapons seized as a result of the dismantling of an Islamic State group-affiliated cell that was planning suicide bombings. – Morocco dismantled an Islamic State group-affiliated cell that was planning suicide bombings, police said, adding explosive belts had been seized and five men arrested. (Photo by – / AFP) 6/12 People place US flags in the ground to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks outside the US Capitol on September 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) 7/12 Australia’s Glenn Maxwell (L) bats during the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 11, 2020. (Photo by Shaun Botterill / POOL / AFP) 8/12 A woman wiats for the riders near a French flag reading “Congratulations to our champions, we thank them” during the 13th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 191 km between Chatel-Guyon and Puy Mary, on September 11, 2020. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) 9/12 US President Donald Trump speaks at a ceremony commemorating the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) 10/12 WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 11: A military honor stands on the South Lawn of the White House as White House staff members hold a moment of silence to mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on September 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Friday morning. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP 11/12 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: New York City firefighters pause outside of Engine Company 10 and Ladder Company 10 across from One World Trade Center, the Freedom Tower, in lower Manhattan during commemoration ceremonies for the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on September 11, 2020 in New York City. Hundreds of people have gathered for the 19th anniversary of the event at Ground Zero to remember the nearly 3,000 who were killed on that day. But this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, only family members are allowed to gather at the 9/11 Memorial plaza. There will also not be an in-person reading of the victimsâ€™ names at the memorial and instead there will be a pre-recording of names by family members broadcast throughout the plaza and live-streamed online. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP 12/12 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: The family of Ruben David Correa attend a 9/11 memorial service at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2020 in New York City. The ceremony to remember those who were killed in the terror attacks 19 years ago will be altered this year in order to adhere to safety precautions around COVID-19 transmission. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP

