Multimedia 10.9.2020 05:05 pm

24 hours in pictures, 10 September 2020

24 hours in pictures, 10 September 2020

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion climate change group protest at a demonstration in London on September 10, 2020 on the final day of their new series of 'mass rebellions'. - Climate change protesters have put on 10 days of demonstrations, held across the country by activist group Extinction Rebellion. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SA mourns George Bizos, load shedding and Andile Lungisa loses SCA bid

Load Shedding Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA records 1,990 new cases and 82 deaths

General Human rights advocate George Bizos has died


today in print

Read Today's edition