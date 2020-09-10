24 hours in pictures, 10 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 A visitor wearing a face mask views the exhibition “A Visual Protest” of works by England-based street artist, political activist, and film director Banksy on September 10, 2020 at Chiostro del Bramante in Rome. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) 2/10 Spanish actress Rossy de Palma presents a creation from Spanish designer Andres Sarda’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid on September 10, 2020. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP) 3/10 The pack rides during the 12th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 218 km between Chauvigny and Sarran, on September 10, 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) 4/10 A yearling colt sired by Frankel and Militante from Monceaux house sold for 630 000 euros is seen during the yearling sales, one of the world renowned annual thoroughbred horse sales, in Deauville northwestern France, on September 10, 2020. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP) 5/10 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C), Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose for a picture during a meeting of the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers meeting in Moscow on September 10, 2020. (Photo by Handout / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / Handout ” – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS 6/10 Migrants gather during a food distribution two days after Greece’s biggest and most notorious migrant camp, Moria, was destroyed by fire, on September 10, 2020. – Greek authorities on September 10 were racing to shelter thousands of asylum seekers left homeless on Lesbos after the island’s main migrant camp was gutted by back-to-back fires, which destroyed the official part of the camp housing 4,000 people. Another 8,000 lived in tents and makeshift shacks around the perimeter and many were badly damaged. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / AFP) 7/10 Activists from the Extinction Rebellion climate change group protest at a demonstration in London on September 10, 2020 on the final day of their new series of ‘mass rebellions’. – Climate change protesters have put on 10 days of demonstrations, held across the country by activist group Extinction Rebellion. (Photo by Niklas HALLE’N / AFP) 8/10 A demonstrator rides a bike at a barricade set on fire during clashes with riot police which erupted during a protest against the death of a lawyer under police custody, in Bogota, early on September 10, 2020. – A man who was detained by police officers died Wednesday in Bogota after receiving repeated electric shocks on the ground with a stun gun. (Photo by STR / AFP) 9/10 US actor Thomas Jane and Australian actress Radha Mitchell, wearing a custom-made face mask, attend a photocall for the film “Run Hide Fight” presented out of competition on the ninth day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on September , 2020 at Venice Lido, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) 10/10 A group of Eldorado Park community members protest outside the Protea magistrates court in Soweto, 10 September 2020 as police members appear in connection with Nathaniel Julies’s death. Picture: Neil McCartney

