 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘No hope for Prasa’ after extensive pillaging of infrastructure

Crime 1 hour ago

It will take years to repair the damage done to the country’s rail infrastructure in recent months, with earth-moving equipment allegedly having been used to dig up railway lines and other infrastructure, while costly security services are nowhere to be seen.

Sipho Mabena
11 Sep 2020
05:00:08 AM
PREMIUM!
‘No hope for Prasa’ after extensive pillaging of infrastructure

The remains of train tracks are seen near the old Benrose Station, 10 September 2020, in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

The pillaging and destruction of the country’s rail infrastructure is so extensive that there is little hope of full recovery, with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) conceding to the gravity of the situation that has halted trains. The rail infrastructure has been under consistent attack, stripped of copper cables, railway lines, signalling equipment and overhead electricity cables and the pillaging was brazen and escalated during the lockdown. “During lockdown we had a situation where criminals took their time to take what they want. In some cases it was clear that large earth moving equipment was used to...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SA mourns George Bizos, load shedding and Andile Lungisa loses SCA bid

Load Shedding Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA records 1,990 new cases and 82 deaths


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.