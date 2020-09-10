Multimedia 10.9.2020 12:14 pm

IN PICTURES: Remembering George Bizos

1928 – 2020

The lawyer and human rights activist was one of the lawyers who defended Mandela in the 1960s.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 9 September 2020 9.9.2020
24 hours in pictures, 8 September 2020 8.9.2020
GALLERY: EFF protest at Clicks stores over racist ad 7.9.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, SA mourns George Bizos, load shedding and Andile Lungisa loses SCA bid

Load Shedding Possibility of load shedding remains high on Thursday, warns Eskom

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: SA records 1,990 new cases and 82 deaths

General Human rights advocate George Bizos has died


today in print

Read Today's edition