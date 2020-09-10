IN PICTURES: Remembering George Bizos

The lawyer and human rights activist was one of the lawyers who defended Mandela in the 1960s.
Human rights advocate George Bizos is pictured in his office on January 26, 2010 in Johannesburg. He was part of the legal team which defended Nelson Mandela in the 1960s when the global icon was sentenced to life imprisonment by the apartheid state. Mandela was freed 20 years ago on February 11, 1990. Picture: AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
Nkosinati Biko, Steve Biko’s son talks to Human rights lawyer George Bizos at the East London TRC trials. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive)
George Bizos, lawyer for the family of murdered South African Communist Party (SACP) hero Chris Hani, gestures as he cross examines Clive Derby-Lewis, one of the killers at the amnesty application hearing in Pretoria 15 August. Bizos told the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that Derby-Lewis wrote a “thank you” letter for “the decent way they were treated”, to the police after interrogation in detention in 1993. In amnesty application documents, Derby-Lewis and his accomplice Januz Walusz claimed to have been tortured by police. (Photo by WALTER DHLADHLA / AFP)
Advocate George Bizos, legal advisor to former South African President Nelson Mandela, leaves the Johannesburg High Court in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday 31 May 2005. Mandela has won the first part of his legal battle with his ex-lawyer Ismail Ayob and art publisher Ross Calder over the sale of Mandela’s artworks. The court ordered that they may no longer market or sell works of art and other merchandise in South Africa or abroad involving the use of the name Mandela or his reputation in whatever form. Mandela sought the interdict after he established that Calder and Ayob had allegedly reproduced an unknown copy of the artworks without his consent. Picture: EPA/JON HRUSA
Morgan Tsvangirai, leader of Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) (L), embraces South African advocate George Bizos SC (R), defence counsel in his treason trial, at the launch of his biography ‘Face of Courage: Morgan Tsvangirai’ in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday 04 July 2005. Picture: EPA/JON HRUSA
In this file photo taken on January 26, 2010, human rights advocate George Bizos is pictured in his office in Johannesburg with a photo of Nelson Mandela. South African lawyer and human rights activist George Bizos, who defended anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela and became his friend after helping him escape the death penalty, has died on September 9, 2020, at the age of 92, the South African president announced. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
George Bizos on the second day of the national social cohesion summit in Soweto, South Africa on July 5, 2012. The event aims to bring together civil society, religious groups, Government and business, under the theme “Working together to create a caring and proud society.” (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lerato Maduna)
Human rights advocate George Bizos (C), talks with members of the commission during the reopening of the Marikana commission of inquiry into the police killing of 34 striking miners and related violence in August, on October 22, 2012 in Rustenberg. President Jacob Zuma set up the probe after the shooting, which was broadcast live on television. The commission, led by appeals court judge Ian Farlam, started on October 1, but was postponed because no family members had been able to travel to the Rustenburg, the largest town close to where the killings happened. Bused from far-flung areas like the rural Eastern Cape province, relatives sat in the front row in Rustenburg’s Civic Centre. Most were women, some dressed in black but others wearing colourful blankets and scarves. Police lawyers told the commission officers fired live ammunition at strikers at the Lonmin platinum mine in Marikana only when they could not control the situation any longer. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
George Bizos arrives at Mthatha airport ahead of Nelson Mandela’s State Funeral, on December 14, 2013 in Qunu, South Africa. Mandela passed away on the evening of December 5, 2013 at his home. He will be laid to rest at his homestead in Qunu during a State Funeral on December 15, 2013. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki)
George Bizos at the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory on February 3, 2014, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke read Nelson Mandela’s will at a press conference attended by a large media contingent. Mandela has bequeathed R50 000 each to a number of personal staff. He has also left lump sums to his children and their descendants his wife, Graca Machel’s children from her first marriage and other institutions. Mandela and Machel were married in community of property, so in addition to a list of specified assets, she is entitled to 50% of his assets. His ex-wife, Winnie Mandela, was not mentioned in the will. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy)
In this file photo taken on September 30, 2014, George Bizos, lawyer for the miners, stands in contemplation, during the Farlam commission investigation near Lonmin mine in Marikana, in the north west province. South African lawyer and human rights activist George Bizos, who defended anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela and became his friend after helping him escape the death penalty, has died on September 9, 2020, at the age of 92, the South African president announced. (Photo by MUJAHID SAFODIEN / AFP)
Prominent human rights lawyer and Mandela’s lawyer during the Rivonia Trial George Bizos (L) and Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela (R) stand at at a veterans wreath-laying ceremony at the Union Buildings, Pretoria on December 5, 2014. South Africans are spending the day in remembrance of the anti-apartheid hero that passed away on the 5th of December 2013. Picture: AFP PHOTO/STEFAN HEUNIS
George Bizos during the Mandela Commemoration Medal Parade at the Waterkloof Airforce Base on December 7, 2014 in Pretoria, South Africa. Zuma awarded SANDF members with the first South African National Defence Force Mandela Commemorative Medals during a parade over the weekend. These medals are specially designed to honour members of the SANDF who played a significant role in taking care of the late Nelson Mandela during his last days or who contributed to the successful execution of the State Funeral of former statesman. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Alet Pretorius)
(L-R) South African politician Ahmed Kathrada and South Afrian social campaigner Denis Goldberg, both who were active in the anti-apartheid struggle and formerly imprisoned with Nelson Mandela at Robben Island, along with members of their legal defence team South African-born British lawyer Joel Joffe and Greek lawyer George Bizos, pose holding certificates of their award of the Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall in London on January 27, 2016. The four along with a third former prisoner Andrew Mlangeni, who was unable to attend, received their awards in recognition of their fight for freedom and recial equality. (Photo by BEN STANSALL / AFP)
Lawyer George Bizos (C) arrives prior to addressing the media at the head offices of the Hawks police unit after South African Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, failed to appear before the South African Police Forces offices in Pretoria , South Africa, 25 August 2016. The former South African Revenue Services head, Pravin Gordhan, current finance minister, has rejects allegations against him during his time as revenue services head. The police unit Hawks are investigating an alleged rogue spy unit set up within SARS while Gordhan was it’s head. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
Lawyer George Bizos (C), part of a social society group that stands against Hawks, a police unit, arriving prior to addressing the media at the head offices of the Hawks police unit after South African Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, failed to appear before the South African Police Forces offices in Pretoria , South Africa, 25 August 2016 (reissued 10 September 2020). The former human rights lawyer who defended Nelson Mandela during the Rivonia trial has died at home in his sleep at age 92. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Human rights lawyer who campaigned against apartheid in South Africa Goerge Bizos sits at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton, to pay respect to the late South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada who passed away in Johannesburg, South Africa, 28 March 2017. Reports state the veteran South African anti-apartheid activist and politician Ahmed Kathrada passed away on 28 March at age 87, after a complication with a recent medical operation. Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
In this file photo taken on March 14, 2018, former apartheid struggle stalwart and human rights lawyer George Bizos looks on at the inaugural George Bizos Human Rights Award in Johannesburg. South African lawyer and human rights activist George Bizos, who defended anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela and became his friend after helping him escape the death penalty, has died on September 9, 2020, at the age of 92, the South African president announced. (Photo by GULSHAN KHAN / AFP)
Former president Thabo Mbeki and George Bizos during the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations at the former statesman’s Houghton home on July 18, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to the Nelson Mandela Foundation chief executive Sello Hatang, Mandela’s house in Houghton will be refurbished and turned into a five-star hotel for tourists. (Photo by Gallo Image / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele)
In this file photo taken on July 18, 2018, former anti-apartheid activist and former South African president Nelson Mandela’s lawyer and friend George Bizos (C) waves as he takes part in the global ‘Walk Together’ initiative event by Nelson Mandela’s group The Elders to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s 100th Anniversary at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. South African lawyer and human rights activist George Bizos, who defended anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela and became his friend after helping him escape the death penalty, has died on September 9, 2020, at the age of 92, the South African president announced. (Photo by GULSHAN KHAN / AFP)
George Bizos during an event at Saheti School in Bedfordview to celebrate his 92nd birthday, 15 November 2019. Bizos was one of the founders of the school and is a life Vice President of the board. Picture: Neil McCartney
