IN PICTURES: Remembering George Bizos

8/21

Human rights advocate George Bizos (C), talks with members of the commission during the reopening of the Marikana commission of inquiry into the police killing of 34 striking miners and related violence in August, on October 22, 2012 in Rustenberg. President Jacob Zuma set up the probe after the shooting, which was broadcast live on television. The commission, led by appeals court judge Ian Farlam, started on October 1, but was postponed because no family members had been able to travel to the Rustenburg, the largest town close to where the killings happened. Bused from far-flung areas like the rural Eastern Cape province, relatives sat in the front row in Rustenburg’s Civic Centre. Most were women, some dressed in black but others wearing colourful blankets and scarves. Police lawyers told the commission officers fired live ammunition at strikers at the Lonmin platinum mine in Marikana only when they could not control the situation any longer. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)