24 hours in pictures, 9 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Burned vehicles smolder at a residence during the Creek fire in an unincorporated area of Fresno County, California on September 08, 2020. Wildfires in California have torched a record more than two million acres, the state fire department said on September 7, as smoke hampered efforts to airlift dozens of people trapped by an uncontrolled blaze. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) 2/12 Mamelodi flood victims that have not been allocated homes can be seen at the Tshwane Offices in Mamelodi protesting and demanding they be relocated to a safer area, 9 September 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jaques Nelles 3/12 A Palestinian artist draws a face mask on a child to create awareness about ways to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Gaza City on September 8, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP) 4/12 Ekurhuleni firefighters battle a blaze at the Simmer and Jack landfill site in Germiston, 9 September 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 5/12 A Christie’s employee poses next to an artwork entitled ‘Big Love’ by British artist Damien Hirst in London, Britain, 09 September 2020. The Autumn Sale includes highlights of major artists Paul Cezanne, Andy Warhol, Banksy Prints and Picasso ceramics. Picture: EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA 6/12 Children swim in a rock pool near Cape Point one of South Africa’s biggest tourist attractions in Cape Town, South Africa, 08 September 2020. Africa’s tourism sector is struggling due to the drop in international travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The World Travel and Tourism Council estimates the decrease in travel will reduce GDP in 2020 from somewhere between $53 billion and $120 billion. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 7/12 Campaigners from the climate action group Extinction Rebellion hold placards as march from the offices of oil and gas company Shell, towards Parliament Square, in central London on September 8, 2020. (Photo by Niklas HALLE’N / AFP) 8/12 Intellectuals Pantsula member Tebza Diphehlo shows off his dancing skills at Joburg Theatre, 9 September 2020, at the launch of the 28th edition of the Arts Alive 2020. The 2020 Johannesburg Arts Alive International Festival is from September to December 2020. Arts Alive will be recorded at the Joburg Theatre and in other regions of the City then will be broadcast online. The festival will showcase visual arts, educational workshops and master classes, music, theatre , poetry, dance during the month of September until December. Picture; Nigel Sibanda 9/12 Spectators applaud the riders during the 11th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 167 km between Chatelaillon Plage and Poitiers, on September 9, 2020. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) 10/12 Women protest during the occupation of the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission in Mexico City, Mexico, 08 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez 11/12 A pumpkin sculpture forms a Roman commander on a field in Mechernich, Germany, 08 September 2020. With what is said to be the German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia’s largest pumpkin show, the local Krewelshof Eifel officially started this year’s pumpkin season on 30 August 2020. More than 100,000 pumpkins adorn the grounds. ‘Eifelix and the Romans’ overlook the exhibition and show visitors the way to various pumpkin creations such as the comic figures Asterix and Obelix, Romans in ancient Rome and the like until 11 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH 12/12 Riders and their horses walk across the sands as the sun sets on the beach at Deauville, north-western France on September 8, 2020, during the 46th Deauville US film festival. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

