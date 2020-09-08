24 hours in pictures, 8 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Chris Lategan can be seen performing an ollie over cones in a church parking lot, 6 September 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/12 A woman is reflected in glass panels as she takes the escalator down inside the new Apple store in Marina Bay Sands during a media preview in Singapore, 08 September 2020. Apple Marina Bay Sands, the first Apple Store to sit directly on the water and the third in Singapore will open on 10 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG 3/12 Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi arrives at the Joan Gamper Ciutat Esportiva in Sant Joan Despi near Barcelona for a training session on September 8, 2020. Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona training for the first time yesterday since his failed attempt to leave the club this summer. Barca confirmed Messi has started by training alone, in line with La Liga protocol. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) 4/12 A partially submerged car is seen on a flooded street in the Algerian capital Algiers on September 8, 2020. (Photo by RYAD KRAMDI / AFP) 5/12 Team Sunweb rider Ireland’s Nicolas Roche is helped by medics after crashing during the 10th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 170 km between Le Chateau d’Oleron and Saint Martin de Re, on September 8, 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) 6/12 A supporter of President Trump uses his phone during during a rally on September 7, 2020 in Clackamas, Oregon. A Pro-Trump caravan drove into the Oregon state capitol Monday afternoon where far-right protesters clashed with counter protesters. Picture: Nathan Howard/Getty Images/AFP 7/12 Staff poses with a branded face-mask for the British Band ‘The Rolling Stones’ during a media-call for the ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ store in London, Britain, 08 September 2020. ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ is the world’s first flagship store selling merchandise relating to ‘The Rolling Stones’ rock band. The store opens on 09 September in the historic shopping area of Carnaby Street in London. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL 8/12 A Sri Lankan health worker fumigates insecticide to curb mosquito breeding in an attempt to control dengue fever in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 07 September 2020. Official figures show that 26,559 people were infected with dengue in the first eight months of this year. Approximately 28.8 percent of the dengue cases were reported from the capital Colombo and the city’s suburbs. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE 9/12 An Afghan girl rides a horse at the beach in Karachi, Pakistan, 07 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN 10/12 The VOC Ship Amsterdam is in dry dock for repairs at Damen Shipyards in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 07 September 2020. The ship, a replica of an 18th-century cargo ship of the Dutch East India Company (Dutch: Vereenigde Oost-Indische Compagnie; VOC) Amsterdam, needed an overhaul. Picture: EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL 11/12 Some seabirds fly over while people enjoy the Labor Day at the beach in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 07 September 2020. Several Coronavirus safety guidelines are being enforced across South Florida on Labor Day Weekend. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH 12/12 People take pictures with their mobile phones near the Taj Mahal in Agra on September 8, 2020. India’s top tourist attraction the Taj Mahal is set to reopen more than six months after it was shut, officials said on September 8, even as the vast nation battles soaring coronavirus infections. (Photo by Pawan SHARMA / AFP)

