GALLERY: EFF protest at Clicks stores over racist ad

Dozens of South Africa’s radical EFF party activists picket outside stores of leading retail pharmacy Clicks over a hair advert on its website which described black hair as “dull” and white hair as “normal”. The party deemed the adverts racist and demand the pharmacy shuts its shops for five days.

