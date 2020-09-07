Multimedia 7.9.2020 05:51 pm

GALLERY: EFF protest at Clicks stores over racist ad

Call to shut down for five days

Dozens of South Africa’s radical EFF party activists picket outside stores of leading retail pharmacy Clicks over a hair advert on its website which described black hair as “dull” and white hair as “normal”. The party deemed the adverts racist and demand the pharmacy shuts its shops for five days.

 

