24 hours in pictures, 7 September 2020

1/11 A firefighter douses flames as they push towards homes during the Creek fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California on September 7, 2020. A firework at a gender reveal party triggered a wildfire in southern California that has destroyed 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares) and forced many residents to flee their homes, the fire department said Sunday. More than 500 firefighters and four helicopters were battling the El Dorado blaze east of San Bernardino, which started Saturday morning, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) 2/11 British designer Vivienne Westwood reacts outside of the Old Bailey court, in central London on September 7, 2020, in protest of the extradition trial of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. A London hearing resumes on Monday to decide if WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States to face trial over the publication of secrets relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The 49-year-old Australian, who is currently being held on remand at a high-security jail, faces 18 counts from US prosecutors that could see him jailed for up to 175 years. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) 3/11 French director, photographer and street artist JR jumps during a photocall for the film “Omelia Contadina” presented out of competition on the sixth day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on September 7, 2020 at Venice Lido, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) 4/11 Migrant labourers rest outside the departure lounge of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport as their flights got cancelled during a day long state-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata on September 7, 2020. India overtook Brazil on September 7 as the country with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, even as key metro train lines re-opened as part of efforts to boost the South Asian nation’s battered economy. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) 5/11 The oldest surviving FA Cup trophy, awarded between the years of 1896 and 1910 to the yearly winner of the English FA Cup final football match, is pictured during a photocall at Bonhams auction house in London on September 7, 2020. The trophy is estimated to release GBP 700,000 to 900,000 (EUR 780,000 to 1 million, USD 900,000 to 1.2 million) at auction in London on September 29. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) 6/11 A view shows a man sitting on a beach on a cloudy sixth day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on September 7, 2020 at Venice Lido, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) 7/11 Lung specialist Koko Harnoko (centre R) and a nurse visit COVID-19 coronavirus patients at a ward in Bogor General Hospital in the city of Bogor, West Java on September 7, 2020. Hospital intensive care units are straining amid the pandemic, as the world’s fourth most populous nation has reported at least 196,000 confirmed cases and over 8,100 deaths. With some of the world’s lowest testing rates, the true scale is widely believed to be much greater. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) 8/11 Thirteen-thousand chairs are placed in front of the Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin on September 7, 2020, in an action to call for the evacuation of the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. The chairs symbolically stand for people actually living in Moria, as well as for the space and the readiness of cities, federal states and the civil society to receive those refugees. The chair installation is taking place in the context of the anti-racist action days by “We’ll Come United” and is organised by several groups such as Sea-Watch, Campact and LeaveNoOneBehind. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) 9/11 An aerial photo shows fallen rice plants at a paddy in Gyeongju, South Korea, 07 September 2020. South Korea’s Gyeongsang region was hit hard by Typhoon Haishen. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP 10/11 A woman wearing a protective face mask takes pictures of an Olympic Rings monument near the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, in Tokyo, Japan, 07 September 2020. According to media reports, John Coates, Vice-president of the International Olympic Committee and head of the IOC?s Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, has confirmed that the Tokyo Olympic Games will proceed, with or without COVID-19, in 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON 11/11 Sunbathers spend a sunny day, without keeping the social distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 September 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Fabio Motta

