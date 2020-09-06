48 Hours in pictures, 6 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Wreaths are pictured at the SAPS Memorial site, 6 September 2020 at the Union Buildings lawns. The Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr David Mabuza officiated the annual South African Police Service Commemoration Day. The day is held in remembrance of police officers and reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 2/12 A man wearing a cut out face mask takes part in a protest of “No Mask” movements, Covid deniers movements, anti-5G movements and anti-vaccination movements against the government’s health policy on September 5, 2020 in Rome during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP 3/12 Dominatrix Madame Margherite poses during a rehearsal in her dungeon ahead of a virtual strip club event to be live streamed online, September 4, 2020, in Los Angeles, California, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP 4/12 A woman poses on the beach of Deauville, a seaside resort on the Cote Fleurie of France’s northern Normandy region, during the 46th edition of the Deauville US Film Festival on September 5, 2020. Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP 5/12 A cat with different eye make-up is seen at the Pet Expo Thailand 2020 in Bangkok on September 5, 2020. Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP 6/12 Sunset view in the city of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, 05 September 2020. High temperatures continue to effect the northern Mexico state of Baja California EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda 7/12 An artist takes part in a street art slam during the street cultural event Urban Poetry at the fifteenth White Night Festival in Riga, Latvia, 05 September 2020. White Night in Riga is part of an international project called European White Nights launched by five European capitals ? Brussels, Madrid, Paris, Riga and Rome ? currently joining cities in the world. The idea of White Night is to make timeless art more accessible to residents, one night a year involving diverse works of art. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS 8/12 People watch fireworks to mark the country’s Defence Day on the outskirts of Islamabad early in the morning on September 6, 2020. – Pakistan on September 6 celebrated the 55 anniversary of its second war with arch-rival India weeks after the two nuclear powers faced off in some of their deadliest skirmishes in over a decade. The major fighting of the war took place between August and September 1965 with both sides claiming victory after it ended in a stalemate following the intervention of the United States and Soviet Union. Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP 9/12 A protester holds a “Black Lives Matter” sign during a demonstration in Rochester, state of New York, on September 4, 2020 on the third night of protest following the release of video showing the death of Daniel Prude. – Prude, a 41-year-old African American who had mental health issues, died of asphyxiation after police arrested him on March 23, 2020 in Rochester, in the state of New York. Photo by Maranie R. STAAB / AFP 10/12 Workers rest at a cabbage plantation in La Tigra National Park, Francisco Morazan department, 15 km northeast of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on September 5, 2020. – La Tigra, with an extension of 24,040 hectares, is part of the central mountain range of Honduras. Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA / AFP 11/12 Members of the community gathered outside for Nathaniel Julies funerall at Mount Carmel church in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, 5 September 2020, before its final resting place at Klipspruit West Cemetery. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 12/12 South African comedian Nina Hastings takes part in the 4th edition of the Polar Plunge, 5 September 2020 at Altitude Beach in Fourways. The pool was filled with over a ton of ice ensuring the water was as icy as possible. Each plunger was asked to donate at least R250 in support of the athletes of Special Olympics. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

