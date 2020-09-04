24 hours in pictures, 4 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 A resident of Eldorado Park passes by a banner against police brutality during a vigil to remember Nathaniel Julies,16, at the Hillbrow flats in Eldorado Park, near Johannesburg, on September 3, 2020. – Nathaniel Julies, 16, was shot dead on the night of August 26, 2020, in Eldorado Park. Family members say Julies, who had Down’s Syndrome, was out to buy biscuits from a shop when he was shot by police on patrol. Violent protests flared in Eldorado Park on August 27, 2020, as hundreds of residents took to the street denouncing the death. Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP) 2/12 Migratory birds above Piaski village, eastern Poland, 03 September 2020. Bird migration is the annual flight of migratory birds from their breeding grounds to their wintering grounds and back again. It is estimated that there are 50 billion migratory birds worldwide every year, five billion of them between Europe and Africa. EPA-EFE/Wojtek Jargilo 3/12 Anissa Barbato from New York looks out over the city as she takes pictures from the Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere on September 2, 2020 as it reopened to the public in New York. – Rising 1,131 feet in the air from the heart of Hudson Yards it offers 360-degree views of New York City’s iconic skyline from the 100th floor outdoor viewing. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP 4/12 General aerial view of illegal deforestation at the Natural National Park in La Macarena, Meta Department, Colombia, on September 3, 2020. – Soldiers carry out the sixth phase of the Artemisa Campaign to combat deforestation in the Amazonian departments of southeastern of the country. Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP 5/12 Local wildlife officials and veterinarians of Four Paws International feed Kaavan, the elephant slated to be moved to a sanctuary in Cambodia after it became the subject of a high-profile rights campaign backed by music star Cher, before a medical examination of relocation at the Marghazar Zoo Islamabad on September 4, 2020. – A team of international vets using tranquiliser darts, flatbreads and the soothing lyrics of Frank Sinatra conducted a medical examination on September 4 on Pakistan’s only Asian elephant, ahead of his planned move to Cambodia. Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP 6/12 The cast of “The Book Of Vision” recreate a scene from the movie during the 77th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2020 on a beach at Venice Lido, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP 7/12 General view of Shuiguo Hu Vegetable market in Wuhan, China’s central Hubei province, on September 4, 2020, during a media visit organised by local authorities. Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP 8/12 Rickshaw pullers make their way among pedestrians on a busy street at the wholesale market Chawk Bazar in Dhaka on September 3, 2020. Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP 9/12 This handout photograph taken on September 4, 2020, and released by Sri Lanka’s Air Force, shows an Indian coast guard ship (R) battling to extinguish the fire from the Panamanian-registered crude oil tanker New Diamond, some 60 km off Sri Lanka’s eastern coast. – Indian warships on September 3 aided Sri Lanka’s navy to extinguish a fire on a massive oil tanker off the island’s eastern coast, officials said. Photo by – / Sri Lankan Air Force / AFP 10/12 A man holds up his phone with a sticker on it outside a church where former US Vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was meeting with community and religious leaders in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, 03 September 2020. According to reports Jacob Blake, a black man, was shot by a Kenosha police officer or officers on 23 August setting off protests and unrest. Blake was taken by air ambulance to a Milwaukee, Wisconsin hospital and protests started after a video of the incident was posted on social media. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY 11/12 A pile of ‘manure’ is dumped outside the News Corp Australia offices in Sydney, Australia, 04 September 2020. Extinction Rebellion protesters were quickly moved on by police but not before managing to dump a pile of ‘manure’ outside the Murdoch run newspapers. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS 12/12 Workers from different smeltering companies can be seen protesting outside the Chinese Embassy demanding that raw materials keep being smelted inSouth Africa instead of being transported to China to do so, 4 September 2020, Pretoria. This change in operation has already cost thousands of jobs and with more companies closing down the jobs and livlihood of smelters in South Africa is in danger. Picture: Jacques Nelles

