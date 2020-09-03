24 hours in pictures, 3 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 Alfa Romeo’s Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen addressing the drivers’ press conference for the Formula One Italian Grand Prix 2020, at the Monza circuit in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Mark Sutton / FIA / AFP) / 2/10 Team UAE Emirates rider Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar (C) wearing the best young’s white jersey (C) rides during the 6th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 191 km between Le Teil and Mont Aigoual, on September 3, 2020. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP) 3/10 Rescue workers dig through the rubble of a badly damaged building in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, in search of possible survivors from a mega-blast at the adjacent port one month ago, after scanners detected a pulse, on September 3, 2020. – A sniffer dog used by Chilean rescuers on last night responded to a scent from the site of a collapsed building in the Gemmayzeh area, the city’s governor told reporters at the scene. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) 4/10 Sudanese army Staff Major General Hisham Kamal Dronkey (C) visits a region affected by flood in Tuti island, where the Blue and White Nile merge in the capital Khartoum, on September 3, 2020. – On Tuti Island, the highest Nile waters since records began a century ago have left people struggling to build dams by filling bags with sand and small stones to stem the flood. Officials say that across Sudan seasonal floods have killed 94 people, injured 46 and destroyed or damaged over 60,000 homes, with the river level rising to 17.43 metres (57 feet feet). (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP) 5/10 STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT – SEPTEMBER 02: A school faculty member tapes a sign above a closed water fountain in the hallways of Stamford High School on September 02, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stamford Public Schools are reopening for the fall semester on September 8 with a hybrid model, which includes in-class learning every other day. John Moore/Getty Images/AFP 6/10 Eldorado Park South African Police Services detective, Voster Netshiongolo, 37appeared at Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto, Johannesburg, 3 September 2020, for defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.Picture; Nigel Sibanda 7/10 Activists, some dressed as clowns and waving flares, take part in a demonstration by the climate protest group Extinction Rebellion, in Trafalgar Square in central London on September 3, 2020 on the third day of their new series of ‘mass rebellions’. – Climate change protesters converged on the British parliament on September 1, kicking off 10 days of demonstrations to be held across the country by activist group Extinction Rebellion. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) 8/10 Eldorado Park resident Rumanah Smith write a message next to Nathaniel Julies mural outside Black Legends Sport bar Extension 3 along Kremetart Avenue, 3 September 2020. 16 year old Nathaniel Julies was shot and killed in Eldorado Park, allegedly by a police officerPicture; Nigel Sibanda 9/10 Members of NEHAWU, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union can be seen protesting outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on their national day of action, 3 September 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 10/10 Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane after appearing at the Zondo commission regarding her Bosasa sponsored 40th birthday party held at a guesthouse in Krugersdorp in 2003. Pictured on 3 September 2020. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

