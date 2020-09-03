Multimedia 3.9.2020 07:14 pm

24 hours in pictures, 3 September 2020

Activists, some dressed as clowns and waving flares, take part in a demonstration by the climate protest group Extinction Rebellion, in Trafalgar Square in central London on September 3, 2020 on the third day of their new series of 'mass rebellions'. - Climate change protesters converged on the British parliament on September 1, kicking off 10 days of demonstrations to be held across the country by activist group Extinction Rebellion. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

