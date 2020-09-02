24 hours in pictures, 2 September 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 A demonstrator holding a Lebanese flag with black stripes stands atop the Martyrs’ Statue at the Martyr’s Square in the centre of Lebanon’s capital Beirut during an anti-government demonstration on September 1, 2020. (Photo by – / AFP) 2/10 An elderly pedestrian wearing a face mask or covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walks past graffiti depicting the subjects within famous artworks, but wearing masks, in Glasgow on September 2, 2020 after the Scottish government imposed fresh restrictions on the city after an rise in cases of the novel coronavirus. – Scotland imposed fresh restrictions on the city of Glasgow on September 2 after a rise in coronavirus cases, as similar local-lockdown measures elsewhere in Britain came under criticism. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said people living in Glasgow and two surrounding areas should not visit other people’s houses, after 66 new cases were recorded in the area on Tuesday. The measures will last two weeks. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) 3/10 Activists from the climate protest group Extinction Rebellion stage a protest in Parliament Square in central London on September 2, 2020 on the second day of their new series of ‘mass rebellions’. – Climate change protesters converged on the British parliament on September 1, kicking off 10 days of demonstrations to be held across the country by activist group Extinction Rebellion. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) 4/10 Boys ride bicycles along flooded road near the banks of the Ganges River as water levels raised following monsoon rainfalls, in Allahabad on September 2, 2020. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP) 5/10 Italian actress Laura Morante takes off her sunglasses during a photocall for the film “Lacci” presented out of competition on the opening day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on September 2, 2020 at Venice Lido, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) 6/10 US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he tours an area affected by civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1, 2020, as John Rode(C), the former owner of the building that contained Rode’s Camera Shop looks on holding a sign. – Trump said Tuesday on a visit to protest-hit Kenosha, Wisconsin that recent anti-police demonstrations in the city were acts of “domestic terror” committed by violent mobs. “These are not acts of peaceful protest but really domestic terror,” Trump said, describing multiple nights of angry demonstrations last week after a white police officer in Kenosha shot a black man in the back at close range. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) 7/10 A worker supervises an embroidery machine working on fabric for wedding dresses at a small factory on the outskirts of Islamabad on September 2, 2020. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) 8/10 A woman walks upstairs in central Moscow on September 2, 2020. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) 9/10 A Chilean rescue worker and a dog search for victims through the rubble of a building that collapsed in the August 4 explosion at the nearby Beirut seaport, in the Lebanese capital’s neighbourhood of Gemayzeh, on September 2, 2020. – Hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertiliser, exploded at Beirut’s port on August 4 this year causing severe damage across swathes of the Lebanese capital as well as killing and injuring scores of people. (Photo by – / AFP) 10/10 Power lines lean over a truck as it drives down US Highway 90 after being damaged from Hurricane Laura in Jennings, Louisiana, USA, 27 August 2020. Hurricane Laura made landfall early in the early morning 27 August as a Category 4 storm. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.