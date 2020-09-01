GALLERY: Drag show returns to Beefcakes

2/10

Drag artist Lou Lou Blu takes a moment back stage prior to performing her solo drag show at Beefcakes, for one of the first shows after months of lockdown due to Covid-19 Coronavirus, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 August 2020. Lou Lou Blu has been performing drag shows for 7 years at Beefcakes. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK