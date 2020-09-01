GALLERY: Drag show returns to Beefcakes

Drag artist Lou Lou Blu takes a moment back stage prior to performing her solo drag show at Beefcakes, for one of the first shows after months of lockdown due to Covid-19 Coronavirus, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 August 2020. Lou Lou Blu has been performing drag shows for 7 years at Beefcakes. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A flamboyant affair
Lou Lou Blu has been performing drag shows for 7 years at Beefcakes.
Drag artist Lou Lou Blu performs her solo drag show at Beefcakes, for one of the first shows after months of lockdown due to Covid-19 Coronavirus, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Waiters from Beefcakes show off their muscles prior to a drag show by drag artist Lou Lou Blu at Beefcakes for one of the first shows after months of lockdown due to Covid-19 Coronavirus, in Johannesburg, 29 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Drag artist Lou Lou Blu applies her make up back stage prior to performing her solo drag show at Beefcakes, for one of the first shows after months of lockdown due to Covid-19 Coronavirus, in Johannesburg, 29 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Drag artist Lou Lou Blu performs her solo drag show at Beefcakes in Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Drag artist Lou Lou Blu (L) has her photograph taken with two guests after her drag show at Beefcakes, 29 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Ladies from a bachelorette party react to drag artist Lou Lou Blu as she performs at a drag show at Beefcakes in Johannesburg, 29 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Drag artist Lou Lou Blu performs her solo drag show while a waiter from Beefcakes is invited to take part, during one of the first shows after months of lockdown due to Covid-19 Coronavirus, in Johannesburg, 29 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Drag artist Lou Lou Blu performs her solo drag show at Beefcakes in Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Ladies from a bachelorette party react to drag artist Lou Lou Blu as she performs at a drag show at Beefcakes, in Johannesburg, 29 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
