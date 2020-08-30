GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Local residents in Eldorado Park have once again taken to the streets on Sunday against police brutality after the killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Bradley Julies.

Two police officers have been arrested after Julies was shot dead the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) confirmed on Saturday.

They will appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges of murder, possession of prohibited ammunition and possibly for defeating the ends of justice.

The two police officers are attached to the Eldorado Park Crime Prevention Unit, Nathaniel, who had Down Syndrome, was shot dead on last Wednesday night.

1/12 Eldorado Park residents take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega 2/12 Eldorado Park residents take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega 3/12 Eldorado Park residents take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega 4/12 Eldorado Park residents take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega 5/12 Eldorado Park residents take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega 6/12 Eldorado Park residents take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega 7/12 Eldorado Park residents take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega 8/12 Eldorado Park residents take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega 9/12 Eldorado Park residents take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega 10/12 Popular spinner Stacey-Lee May joins Eldorado Park residents as they take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega 11/12 Eldorado Park residents take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega 12/12 Eldorado Park residents take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega

