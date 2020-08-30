GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality
Eldorado Park residents take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega
Hundreds gathered to protest against police brutality after the killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Bradley Julies, allegedly by a police officer.
Local residents in Eldorado Park have once again taken to the streets on Sunday against police brutality after the killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Bradley Julies.
Eldorado Park residents take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega
Popular spinner Stacey-Lee May joins Eldorado Park residents as they take part in a demonstration at the Eldorado Park Police Station, 30 August 2020, in protest over the death of Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old boy with down syndrome, who was shot and killed by a police officer last week. Picture: Michel Bega
