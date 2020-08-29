SA marches against gender-based violence

10/14

Protestors clash with South African police during a protest against Gender Based Violence and Femicide in the streets outside parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 29 August 2020. Police made several arrests and used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a small crowd who gathered to protest against Gender Based Violence and Femicide. South African Femicide rates are five times the global average according to statistics South Africa. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA