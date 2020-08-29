SA marches against gender-based violence

Hundreds gather across the country in Joburg, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban to march against gender-based violence. South African femicide rates are five times the global average according to statistics South Africa.
Demonstrators take part in a march against gender-based violence, 29 August 2020, at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Demonstrations also took place around South Africa including Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. South African femicide rates are five times the global average according to statistics South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
Demonstrators take part in a march against gender-based violence, 29 August 2020, at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Demonstrations also took place around South Africa including Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. South African femicide rates are five times the global average according to statistics South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
Demonstrators take part in a march against gender-based violence, 29 August 2020, at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Demonstrations also took place around South Africa including Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. Picture: Michel Bega
Demonstrators take part in a march against gender-based violence, 29 August 2020, at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Demonstrations also took place around South Africa including Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. South African femicide rates are five times the global average according to statistics South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
Demonstrators take part in a march against gender-based violence, 29 August 2020, at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Demonstrations also took place around South Africa including Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. South African femicide rates are five times the global average according to statistics South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
Demonstrators take part in a march against gender-based violence, 29 August 2020, at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Demonstrations also took place around South Africa including Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. South African femicide rates are five times the global average according to statistics South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
Demonstrators take part in a march against gender-based violence, 29 August 2020, at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Demonstrations also took place around South Africa including Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. South African femicide rates are five times the global average according to statistics South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
South Africans protest against Femicide in the streets outside parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 29 August 2020. Police made several arrests and used stun grenades to disperse a small crowd who gathered to protest against Gender Based Violence and Femicide. South African Femicide rates are five times the global average, according to statistics South Africa. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Protesters hold placards during a protest against Femicide in the streets outside parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 29 August 2020. Police made several arrests and used stun grenades to disperse a small crowd who gathered to protest against Gender Based Violence and Femicide. South African Femicide rates are five times the global average, according to statistics South Africa. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Protestors clash with South African police during a protest against Gender Based Violence and Femicide in the streets outside parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 29 August 2020. Police made several arrests and used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a small crowd who gathered to protest against Gender Based Violence and Femicide. South African Femicide rates are five times the global average according to statistics South Africa. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
South African police fire stun grenades into the crowd during a protest against Femicide in the streets outside parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 29 August 2020. Police made several arrests and used stun grenades to disperse a small crowd who gathered to protest against Gender Based Violence and Femicide. South African Femicide rates are five times the global average, according to statistics South Africa. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A biker reacts during a protest against Femicide in the streets outside parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 29 August 2020. Police made several arrests and used stun grenades to disperse a small crowd who gathered to protest against Gender Based Violence and Femicide. South African Femicide rates are five times the global average, according to statistics South Africa. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
South African police arrest a woman during a protest against Femicide in the streets outside parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 29 August 2020. Police made several arrests and used stun grenades to disperse a small crowd who gathered to protest against Gender Based Violence and Femicide. South African Femicide rates are five times the global average, according to statistics South Africa. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A woman looks out of a South African police vehicle after being arrested during a protest against Femicide in the streets outside parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 29 August 2020. Police made several arrests and used stun grenades to disperse a small crowd who gathered to protest against Gender Based Violence and Femicide. South African Femicide rates are five times the global average, according to statistics South Africa. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
