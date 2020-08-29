Multimedia 29.8.2020 05:55 pm

SA marches against gender-based violence

Demonstrators clash with police in Cape Town

Hundreds gather across the country in Joburg, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban to march against gender-based violence. South African femicide rates are five times the global average according to statistics South Africa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Edenvale Ferals: Caring for the feral cats around Edenvale 29.8.2020
GALLERY: Hillbrow boxing gym reopens 28.8.2020
GALLERY: Eldorado Park protest in pictures 27.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


today in print

Read Today's edition