Edenvale Ferals: Caring for the feral cats around Edenvale
Neil McCartney
They use the TNR method which is Trap-Neuter-Return. This entails trapping the cats, sterilising them before returning them to the colonies. This allows the cats to live freely, but also controls the population.
Edenvale Ferals is a non-profit organisation that looks after various feral cat colonies around Edenvale.
They feed these cats and endeavour to keep them healthy, but their main work is to sterilise the cats to keep the colony sizes in check.
They rely on donations and the goodwill of vets and businesses to feed and take care of the any of the cats that get sick or are injured.
Neil McCartney spent a few days with the volunteers as they do their important work.
A feral cat nicknamed Mitzy at the Horwoods farm feral cat colony run by Edenvale Ferals in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney
One of the cats at the colony on Hereford drive in Greenstone.. Picture: Neil McCartney
A feral cat nicknamed Manx at the Horwoods farm colony in Edenvale. She is nicknamed that as she was born without a tail. Picture: Neil McCartney
One of the Senderwood Salvage yard colony. Picture: Neil McCartney
A feral cat nicknamed Grumpy due to his untrusting nature. Picture: Neil McCartney
A feral cat nicknamed Manx at the Horwoods farm colony in Edenvale. She is nicknamed that as she was born without a tail. Picture: Neil McCartney
Volunteer Sam Williamson feeds one of tha cats at the feral cat colony at Horwoods farm in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Horwoods Farm feral cat colony in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney
Volunteer Sam Williamson feeds one of the cats at the feral cat colony at Horwoods farm in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney
A memorial poster at the Horwoods Farm feral cat colony in Edenvale for BT, one of the feral cats that died of disease a while ago. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Horwoods Farm feral cat colony in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney
A feral cat nicknamed Manx at the Horwoods farm colony in Edenvale. She is nicknamed that as she was born without a tail, similar to a manx cat. Picture: Neil McCartney
A feral cat nicknamed Mitzy at the Horwoods farm feral cat colony run by Edenvale Ferals in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney
Volunteer Sam Williamson feeds a cat at the feral cat colony at Horwoods farm in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney
Volunteer Sam Williamson with a feral cat that he nicknamed Tom. The cats get used to the volunteers, but are wary of strangers. Picture: Neil McCartney
The feral cat colony on Hereford drive in Greenstone. Picture: Neil McCartney
A feral cat nicknamed Cyan at the Horwoods farm colony. Picture: Neil McCartney
Some housing for the cats at the colony on Hereford drive in Greenstone. Picture: Neil McCartney
Housing for the cats at the colony on Hereford drive in Greenstone. Picture: Neil McCartney
Christopher Mynhardt from Edenvale Ferals lays traps to capture some feral cats at an office park in Meadowdale. Edenvale Ferals traps the stray cats, sterilises them and returns them so that colonies do not get out of hand. Picture: Neil McCartney
A feral cat at the Senderwood salvage yard colony nicknamed Patches. Picture: Neil McCartney
A feral cat nicknamed Cyan at the Horwoods farm colony. Picture: Neil McCartney
A feral cat nicknamed Pearl at one of the colonies underneath the car park in Stoneridge. Picture: Neil McCartney
One of the cats from the Senderwood salvage yard colony. Picture: Neil McCartney
A feral cat nicknamed Tom at the Horwoods farm colony. Picture: Neil McCartney
Liz Nobrega, a volunteer at Edenvale Ferals puts out some food for her colony that is at the Hydac factory in Meadowdale. Picture: Neil McCartney
Liz Nobrega, a volunteer at Edenvale Ferals puts out some food for her colony that is at the Hydac factory in Meadowdale. Picture: Neil McCartney
Carol Ceruti with some of the food she gives to her colony at a salvage yard in Senderwood. Edenvale Ferals relies on donations in order to feed these cats. Picture: Neil McCartney
Susan Ashford from Edenvale Ferals feeds a feral cat at the Stoneridge colony. Picture: Neil McCartney
Christopher Mynhardt from Edenvale Ferals lays traps to capture some feral cats at an office park in Meadowdale. Edenvale Ferals traps the stray cats, sterilises them and returns them so that colonies do not get out of hand. Picture: Neil McCartney
A sign at the colony on Herford drive in Greenstone. Due to the busy road next to it, they have lost a few cats due to being run over by cars. Picture: Neil McCartney
Susan Ashford from Edenvale Ferals feeds a feral cat at the Stoneridge colony. Picture: Neil McCartney
One of the feral cats comes running towards Carol Ceruti at the Senderwood salvage yard colony. The cats know her and have let their guard down a bit with her. Picture: Neil McCartney
