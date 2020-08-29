Multimedia 29.8.2020 09:11 am

Edenvale Ferals: Caring for the feral cats around Edenvale

Neil McCartney

They use the TNR method which is Trap-Neuter-Return. This entails trapping the cats, sterilising them before returning them to the colonies. This allows the cats to live freely, but also controls the population.

Edenvale Ferals is a non-profit organisation that looks after various feral cat colonies around Edenvale.

They feed these cats and endeavour to keep them healthy, but their main work is to sterilise the cats to keep the colony sizes in check.

They use the TNR method which is Trap-Neuter-Return. This entails trapping the cats, sterilising them before returning them to the colonies. This allows the cats to live freely, but also controls the population.

They rely on donations and the goodwill of vets and businesses to feed and take care of the any of the cats that get sick or are injured.

Neil McCartney spent a few days with the volunteers as they do their important work.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SA marches against gender-based violence 29.8.2020
GALLERY: Hillbrow boxing gym reopens 28.8.2020
GALLERY: Eldorado Park protest in pictures 27.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


today in print

Read Today's edition