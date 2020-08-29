Edenvale Ferals: Caring for the feral cats around Edenvale

Edenvale Ferals is a non-profit organisation that looks after various feral cat colonies around Edenvale.

They feed these cats and endeavour to keep them healthy, but their main work is to sterilise the cats to keep the colony sizes in check.

They use the TNR method which is Trap-Neuter-Return. This entails trapping the cats, sterilising them before returning them to the colonies. This allows the cats to live freely, but also controls the population.

They rely on donations and the goodwill of vets and businesses to feed and take care of the any of the cats that get sick or are injured.

Neil McCartney spent a few days with the volunteers as they do their important work.

1/33 A feral cat nicknamed Mitzy at the Horwoods farm feral cat colony run by Edenvale Ferals in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney 2/33 One of the cats at the colony on Hereford drive in Greenstone.. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/33 A feral cat nicknamed Manx at the Horwoods farm colony in Edenvale. She is nicknamed that as she was born without a tail. Picture: Neil McCartney 4/33 One of the Senderwood Salvage yard colony. Picture: Neil McCartney 5/33 A feral cat nicknamed Grumpy due to his untrusting nature. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/33 A feral cat nicknamed Manx at the Horwoods farm colony in Edenvale. She is nicknamed that as she was born without a tail. Picture: Neil McCartney 7/33 Volunteer Sam Williamson feeds one of tha cats at the feral cat colony at Horwoods farm in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney 8/33 The Horwoods Farm feral cat colony in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney 9/33 Volunteer Sam Williamson feeds one of the cats at the feral cat colony at Horwoods farm in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney 10/33 A memorial poster at the Horwoods Farm feral cat colony in Edenvale for BT, one of the feral cats that died of disease a while ago. Picture: Neil McCartney 11/33 The Horwoods Farm feral cat colony in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney 12/33 A feral cat nicknamed Manx at the Horwoods farm colony in Edenvale. She is nicknamed that as she was born without a tail, similar to a manx cat. Picture: Neil McCartney 13/33 A feral cat nicknamed Mitzy at the Horwoods farm feral cat colony run by Edenvale Ferals in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney 14/33 Volunteer Sam Williamson feeds a cat at the feral cat colony at Horwoods farm in Edenvale. Picture: Neil McCartney 15/33 Volunteer Sam Williamson with a feral cat that he nicknamed Tom. The cats get used to the volunteers, but are wary of strangers. Picture: Neil McCartney 16/33 The feral cat colony on Hereford drive in Greenstone. Picture: Neil McCartney 17/33 A feral cat nicknamed Cyan at the Horwoods farm colony. Picture: Neil McCartney 18/33 Some housing for the cats at the colony on Hereford drive in Greenstone. Picture: Neil McCartney 19/33 Housing for the cats at the colony on Hereford drive in Greenstone. Picture: Neil McCartney 20/33 Christopher Mynhardt from Edenvale Ferals lays traps to capture some feral cats at an office park in Meadowdale. Edenvale Ferals traps the stray cats, sterilises them and returns them so that colonies do not get out of hand. Picture: Neil McCartney 21/33 A feral cat at the Senderwood salvage yard colony nicknamed Patches. Picture: Neil McCartney 22/33 A feral cat nicknamed Cyan at the Horwoods farm colony. Picture: Neil McCartney 23/33 A feral cat nicknamed Pearl at one of the colonies underneath the car park in Stoneridge. Picture: Neil McCartney 24/33 One of the cats from the Senderwood salvage yard colony. Picture: Neil McCartney 25/33 A feral cat nicknamed Tom at the Horwoods farm colony. Picture: Neil McCartney 26/33 Liz Nobrega, a volunteer at Edenvale Ferals puts out some food for her colony that is at the Hydac factory in Meadowdale. Picture: Neil McCartney 27/33 Liz Nobrega, a volunteer at Edenvale Ferals puts out some food for her colony that is at the Hydac factory in Meadowdale. Picture: Neil McCartney 28/33 Carol Ceruti with some of the food she gives to her colony at a salvage yard in Senderwood. Edenvale Ferals relies on donations in order to feed these cats. Picture: Neil McCartney 29/33 Susan Ashford from Edenvale Ferals feeds a feral cat at the Stoneridge colony. Picture: Neil McCartney 30/33 Christopher Mynhardt from Edenvale Ferals lays traps to capture some feral cats at an office park in Meadowdale. Edenvale Ferals traps the stray cats, sterilises them and returns them so that colonies do not get out of hand. Picture: Neil McCartney 31/33 A sign at the colony on Herford drive in Greenstone. Due to the busy road next to it, they have lost a few cats due to being run over by cars. Picture: Neil McCartney 32/33 Susan Ashford from Edenvale Ferals feeds a feral cat at the Stoneridge colony. Picture: Neil McCartney 33/33 One of the feral cats comes running towards Carol Ceruti at the Senderwood salvage yard colony. The cats know her and have let their guard down a bit with her. Picture: Neil McCartney

