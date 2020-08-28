GALLERY: Hillbrow boxing gym reopens

George Khosi’s Hillbrow Boxing Club is situated in one of the country’s most dangerous inner city areas and is built in a dis-used petrol station. Both male and female boxers from all races train with Khosi. He was once The Soweto Super Middle weight boxing champion until one day in 1997 robbers shot him in both legs and in the right eye, ending his hopes of a professional boxing career.

Boxers spar at a gym in the early morning after the national sports minister allowed boxing to re-start after 153 days of lockdown due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Boxing gym owner George Khosi (R) helps a lady boxer train in the early morning after the national sports minister allowed boxing to re-start after 153 days of lockdown due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A boxer lifts weights while training in the gym in the early morning after the national sports minister allowed boxing to re-start after 153 days of lockdown due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

