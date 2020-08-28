Multimedia 28.8.2020 05:47 pm

GALLERY: Hillbrow boxing gym reopens

A hive of activity

George Khosi’s Hillbrow Boxing Club is situated in one of the country’s most dangerous inner city areas and is built in a dis-used petrol station. Both male and female boxers from all races train with Khosi. He was once The Soweto Super Middle weight boxing champion until one day in 1997 robbers shot him in both legs and in the right eye, ending his hopes of a professional boxing career.

 

