GALLERY: Eldorado Park protest in pictures

A resident throws a petrol bomb at a South African Police Service (SAPS) armoured personnel carrier (not pictured) in Eldorado Park, near Johannesburg, on August 27, 2020, during a protest by community members after a 16-year old boy was reported dead. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
Eldorado Park resident Bridget Harris cries for her late son Nathaniel Julius who was shot by police, 27 August 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Protesters prepare to attack police during clashes between the local community members and police forces, after it was alleged by the community that an unarmed teenager was shot and killed by the police, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 August 2020. Local residents of Eldorado Park community clashed with police forces after attacking the local police station alleging that they killed a 16-year-old teenager, after he left his house to find food. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Eldorado Park residents protest for the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was shot by police at Hillbrow Flats, 27 August 2020. He was allegedly shot and killed by the police. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
South African Police Service (SAPS) officers fire rubber bullets at protesters outside the SAPS offices in Eldorado Park, near Johannesburg, on August 27, 2020, during a protest by community members after a 16-year old boy was reported dead. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
Residents throw a petrol bomb at a South African Police Service (SAPS) armoured personnel carrier in Eldorado Park, near Johannesburg, on August 27, 2020, during a protest by community members after a 16-year old boy was reported dead. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
A protester throws a stone at police forces during running battles between the local community members and police forces after it was alleged by the community that an unarmed teenager was shot and killed by the police, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 August 2020. Local residents of Eldorado Park community clashed with police forces after attacking the local police station alleging that they killed a 16-year-old teenager, after he left his house to find food. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A resident holds a makeshift shield as another one gestures holding a rock in Eldorado Park, near Johannesburg, on August 27, 2020, during a protest by community members after a 16-year old boy was reported dead. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
Residents runs from a stun grenade thrown by a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) outside the SAPS offices in Eldorado Park, near Johannesburg, on August 27, 2020, during a protest by community members after a 16-year old boy was reported dead. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
A member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) throws a stun grenade at residents protesting outside the SAPS offices in Eldorado Park, near Johannesburg, on August 27, 2020, during a protest by community members after a 16-year old boy was reported dead. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
Residents run from a stun grenade thrown by a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) outside the SAPS offices in Eldorado Park, near Johannesburg, on August 27, 2020, during a protest by community members after a 16-year old boy was reported dead. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
Residents run from members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) firing rubber bullets outside the SAPS offices in Eldorado Park, near Johannesburg, on August 27, 2020, during a protest by community members after a 16-year old boy was reported dead. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
Eldorado Park residents protest for the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was shot by police at Hillbrow Flats, 27 August 2020. He was allegedly shot and killed by the police. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Eldorado Park residents protest for the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was shot by police at Hillbrow Flats, 27 August 2020. He was allegedly shot and killed by the police. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Eldorado Park residents protest for the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was shot by police at Hillbrow Flats, 27 August 2020. He was allegedly shot and killed by the police. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A protester hides behind a metal sheet as police fire rubber bullets at him, during clashes between the local community members and police forces, after it was alleged by the community that an unarmed teenager was shot and killed by the police, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 August 2020. Local residents of Eldorado Park community clashed with police forces after attacking the local police station alleging that they killed a 16-year-old, after he left his house to find food. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A protesters holding a molotov cocktail shouts at police during clashes between the local community members and police forces, after it was alleged by the community that an unarmed teenager was shot and killed by the police, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 August 2020. Local residents of Eldorado Park community clashed with police forces after attacking the local police station alleging that they killed a 16-year-old teenager, after he left his house to find food. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Eldorado Park residents protest for the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was shot by police at Hillbrow Flats, 27 August 2020. He was allegedly shot and killed by the police. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
