GALLERY: Eldorado Park protest in pictures

A protester hides behind a metal sheet as police fire rubber bullets at him, during clashes between the local community members and police forces, after it was alleged by the community that an unarmed teenager was shot and killed by the police, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 August 2020. Local residents of Eldorado Park community clashed with police forces after attacking the local police station alleging that they killed a 16-year-old, after he left his house to find food. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK