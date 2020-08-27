24 hours in pictures, 27 August 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 A woman with children ride a motorcycle past the Basoeki Abdullah museum in Jakarta on August 27, 2020. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) 2/12 Peterson Siyaya who is suing media houses for defamation can be seen leaving the Pretoria High Court, 27 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/12 Protesters raise their fists during a demonstration against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 26, 2020. Two people were shot dead and a third injured on the night of August 25 in the US city of Kenosha as anti-police protesters clashed with armed vigilante groups during a third night of demonstrations over the police shooting of a black man. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) 4/12 Sex workers demonstrate how they could carry out their work under corona conditions with the hygiene concept during a protest to demand the reopening of brothels amid the new coronavirus pandemic at the State Parliament in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on August 27, 2020. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) 5/12 This aerial photo taken on August 27, 2020 shows farmers drying corn, soybean and hot pepper as they form an image paying respect to medical workers and soldiers in Huangshan, in China’s eastern Anhui province. (Photo by STR / AFP) 6/12 A surfer rides a wave at Zurriola Beach in San Sebastian on August 27, 2020. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) 7/12 Workers clean up debris after a truck crashed into the barrier spilling its load of scrap metal all over the highway on the N1 near Allandale road in Midrand, 27 August 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 8/12 Dancers Iana Salenko and Marian Walter perform during a rehearsal for the gala program ‘From Berlin with Love I’ of the Staatsballett Berlin at the Deutsche Oper in Berlin, Germany, 26 August 2020. As a first performance after the closure of the opera stages due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Staatsballett Berlin ballet opens its season with the gala program ‘From Berlin with Love I’. All first solo dancers perform this evening in solos, pas de deux or pas de quatre formations. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN 9/12 Ecuadorians Julio Cesar Mora Tapia (R), 110, and Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros (L), 104, pose during an interview in Quito, Ecuador, 26 August 2020. Julio Cesar and Waldramina entered the Guinness World Records book as the oldest married couple on the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome 10/12 People take pictures in front of an installation depicting cyclists on the Promenade des Anglais two days ahead of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race in Nice, France, 27 August 2020. The 107th edition of the Tour de France will start in Nice, southern France on 29 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON 11/12 A man wearing a pig mask gestures ‘Five Demands, Not One Less’ outside the West Kowloon Courts building in Hong Kong, China, 27 August 2020. Hui Chi-fung and Lam were released on bail after being charged over two protest-related incidents in 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE 12/12 French medicine professor and director of the IHU medical institute infectious diseases Didier Raoult leaves the press conference about the situation of the Covid-19 in Marseille, southeastern France, on August 27, 2020. French health authorities on August 26, reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours, hitting their highest figure since May days before children return to school nationwide. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)

