24 hours in pictures, 26 August 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 This combination of file pictures created on August 26, 2020 shows (L to R and TOP to BOTTOM) Barcelona’s Argentinian Leo Messi in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018. Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax yesterday that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buy-out clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars. (Photos by AFP) 2/12 Residents of Fleurhof protest after bring evicted from flats they were illegally occupying, 26 August 2020. Earlier Executive Mayor Geoff Makhubo and MMC for Housing Mlungisi Mabaso officially handed-over a number of RDP Housing Units in the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 3/12 A boy sits in a auto-rickshaw in a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi on August 25, 2020. Picture: Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP 4/12 Relatives, graveyard workers and volunteers lower the coffin of a COVID-19 coronavirus victim during a funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi on August 26, 2020. (Photo by Xavier GALIANA / AFP) 5/12 Live crickets in jars are on display at the wildlife market in Shanghai, China, 26 August 2020. Crickets are used as pets, for consumption and special kind as ‘fighting crickets’. Chinese cricket fighting is a hobby and gambling activity. In China its illegal to gamble on cricket fights but the fights themselves are legal. Crickets can be bought on the streets and pet markets. Cricket fights involve male crickets and the best ones have pedigrees. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese government issued a new policy banning wildlife trade for food. Despite the new trade ban, wildlife trade of exotic animals as pets is continued. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI 6/12 Flowers in full bloom at the world heritage site Humayun’s Tomb in New Delhi, India, 26 August 2020. The complex is built of Mughal architecture and it encompasses the main tomb of the Emperor Humayun as well as numerous others is now open for public after lockdown that was imposed to slow the spread of the Covid19 coronavirus but public foot fall is still limited as only local tourists are coming. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI 7/12 A labourer working with Jammu and Kashmir Lakes and Waterways Development Authority cleans the Dal Lake in Srinagar on August 26, 2020. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) 8/12 Sentencing for Brenton Tarrant on 51 murder, 40 attempted murder and one terrorism charge. Picture: AFP 9/12 General view of competitors in action during the 470 Class category race of the Volvo Gdynia Sailing Days in Gdynia, Poland, 26 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM 10/12 Spanish entrepreneur Itxaso Domingo wears a face mask, created by herself, in the Spanish Basque city of Igorre on August 26, 2020. Spanish entrepreneurs Marcos Fernandez Alonso, Itxaso Domingo and Inaki Mendialdua have created the Weetbe Mask Osaka face mask that is customizable, transparent to improve interpersonal communications and with the incorporation of a ventilation valve to eliminate the sensation of suffocation. Picture: AFP 11/12 Loggerhead sea turtles are released by CRAM Foundation at a beach in Castelldefels, Barcelona, Spain, 26 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA 12/12 Sunflowers bloom in a field in Helsinki, Finland, 26 August 2020. The sunflowers are planted by City of Helsinki and everyone is welcome to pick them for free. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT

