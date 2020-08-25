24 hours in pictures, 25 August 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 A surfer gets out of the water at sunset in Los Angeles on August 23, 2020. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) 2/12 Resident of Pimville, Soweto, Peace Moeti demonstrates while holding an oxygen ventilator outside Eskom’s Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, 25 August 2020, after not having electricity in their area for three months. The protest was made up of mostly elderly people as they blocked the entrance. Soweto residents and Eskom have been at loggerheads over billing systems and illegal connections in the township. Picture: Michel Bega 3/12 This handout picture taken on August 24, 2020, by the Mauritius Police Press Office shows the broken stem of the MV Wakashio, a Japanese-owned ship which ran aground causing a devastating oil spill, sinking in the open water near Mauritius. The MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island on July 25, 2020, and began leaking oil two weeks later, prompting a race against the clock to pump all the fuel off the bulk carrier before it broke in two. The operation was successful and two tugboats last week began towing the larger, forward section of the vessel some 15 kilometres (nine miles) out into the open ocean, where it has been sunk to a depth of 3,180 metres. (Photo by Mauritius Police Press Office / AFP) 4/12 Messages in support of women are written in chalk at the Red Square, Oriental Plaza in Johannesburg, 25 August 2020. The campaign is part of the ongoing support shown to women during women’s month in August. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 5/12 Initiator of sun-powered stratospheric SolarStratos plane project Raphael Domjan is seen during a successfully world record attempt by jumping with a parachute from a solar-powered plane on August 25, 2020 in Payerne, western Switzerland. The SolarStratos, a sleek, white, two-seater aircraft with long wings, covered with 22 square metres (237 square feet) of solar panels is set to become the first manned solar plane to make a stratospheric flight, according to Raphael Domjan, who is behind the project. (Photo by LAURENT GILLIERON / POOL / AFP) 6/12 French athlete Jean Baptiste Alaise, who represented France at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, wears his prosthesis during a training session in Antibes on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) 7/12 An Egyptian beach seller carries plastic floating aids at the beach at Marsa Matruh, some 500 km north of Cairo, Egypt, 24 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI 8/12 A grape picker with a protective mask works at the start of the grape harvest on August 25, 2020 in Molsheim, in Alsace region, eastern France, where the grapes will be used to produce a sparkling wine called Cremant, amid the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP) 9/12 A little Ukrainian girl plays during the march of Ukrainian defenders dedicated to ‘Independence Day’ celebration in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, 24 August 2020. Ukrainians mark the 29th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO 10/12 Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad on August 25, 2020. Rescue teams and sniffer dogs combed through rubble on August 25, searching for survivors after a five-storey apartment building collapsed “like a house of cards” in western India, trapping at least 50 people overnight. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) 11/12 Croatian President Zoran Milanovic (2nd – R), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of War Veterans Tom Medved ( 2 nd – L), Deputy Prime Minister of Croatia in charge of social affairs and human and minority rights Boris Milosevic (L) and President of the Serbian People’s Party Milorad Pupovac (R) leaves red roses during the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the killings of six Serb villagers, in the village of Plavno, near Knin in southern Croatia on August 25, 2020. For the first time in 25 years, Croatian authorities are taking part in a commemoration in Plavno and Grubori, places where Serb civilians were killed. (Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP) 12/12 An Emirati man wearing a face mask against the Covid-19 coronavirus stands at the Sharjah Art Museum on August 24, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)

