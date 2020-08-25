Multimedia 25.8.2020 05:08 pm

24 hours in pictures, 25 August 2020

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
GALLERY: Red Ants Fleurhof evictions continue 25.8.2020
24 hours in pictures, 24 August 2020 24.8.2020
48 hours in pictures, 23 August 2020 24.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Another disease plagues Brazil Covid fight: corruption

General Daily news update: Africa may be past Covid peak, Bosasa back at Zondo, your weather update

Business News Workers left in the lurch as UIF Ters payments suspended

Fitness and Wellness South Africans keen to get back to gyms, bucking global trend

Breaking News Bosasa ‘auction of the decade’ declared unlawful


today in print

Read Today's edition