24 hours in pictures, 24 August 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 Nurses set up the new ventilators during an event at Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg, 24 August 2020, in which the Solidarity Fund delivered a batch of ventilators to the hospital. This is the first batch of over 20 000 locally produced ventilators that are easy to use, non invasive and cheaper than previous versions. Picture: Neil McCartney 2/12 A gym goer can be seen at the Planet fitness gym in Centurion, 24 August 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/12 A woman wearing a face mask poses for a picture at a shopping centre in Beijing on August 23, 2020. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP) 4/12 South Africa’s Ruswahl Samaai jumps 8,09 in his final jump to win the men’s long jump event during the Diamond League Athletics Meeting at Stockholm stadium on August 23, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) 5/12 Police clear Dynamo Street after Motsoaledi informal settlement residents blockaded the road using rocks during a protest over lack of electricity, 24 August 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 6/12 An Israeli woman wearing a protective mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic, holds a placard as she takes part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv on August 23, 2020, to denounce sexual violence against women following the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in a Red Sea resort. Police said 11 suspects, including nine minors and a woman said to be the manager of the hotel in which the alleged rape took place, had been arrested in connection with the affair so far as part of an “ongoing investigation”. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) 7/12 Bayern Munich’s French defender Lucas Hernandez poses with the trophy upside down on his head after Bayern won the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 23, 2020. (Photo by MATTHEW CHILDS / POOL / AFP) 8/12 Tony and Manny’s Farm workers harvest Coriander plants in Eikenhof, Johannesburg, 24 August 2020. Coriander is a herb that’s commonly used to flavour international dishes. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 9/12 People, including veterans of the ongoing war against Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country, relatives of those killed in the armed conflict, fighters of volunteer battalions and activists, take part in a march on Ukraine’s Independence Day in Kiev on August 24, 2020. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV / AFP) 10/12 Resident Alyssa Medina reacts after finding an intact cup amidst the burned remains of her home during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Vacaville, California on August 23, 2020. Firefighters battled some of California’s largest-ever fires that have forced tens of thousands from their homes and burned one million acres, with further lightning strikes and gusty winds forecast in the days ahead. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) 11/12 Dawid Kubacki from Poland in action during the Men’s Individual Competition at the FIS summer ski jumping Grand Prix in Wisla, Poland, 23 August 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot 12/12 A volunteer carries a clay idol of Hindu elephant-headed deity Ganesh for immersion on the third day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai on August 24, 2020. India’s much-loved Ganesha festival opened to a muted reception on August 22 as tough COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions prevented devotees from holding grand celebrations and carrying out traditional rituals to honour the Hindu elephant god. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

