IN PICS: South Africans head back to bars

People queue for Covid screening before entering a bar in Melville, Johannesburg. 22 August 2020. Restaurants and bars have their first weekend of being able to serve alcohol since the national lockdown was announced in march 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Rachel Steen- Stenerse pours drinks at the Smoking KIlls Bar in Melville, Johannesburg. 22 August 2020. Restaurants and bars have their first weekend of being able to serve alcohol since the national lockdown was announced in march 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
People have drinks at the Smoking KIlls Bar in Melville, Johannesburg. 22 August 2020. Restaurants and bars have their first weekend of being able to serve alcohol since the national lockdown was announced in march 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
People have drinks at the Anti- Social Social Club in Melville, Johannesburg. 22 August 2020. Restaurants and bars have their first weekend of being able to serve alcohol since the national lockdown was announced in march 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A sanitising station is with sanitizer in an alcohol bottle at the Anti- Social Social Club in Melville,, Johannesburg. 22 August 2020. Restaurants and bars have their first weekend of being able to serve alcohol since the national lockdown was announced in march 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A waitress serves drinks at a Bar in Melville, Johannesburg. 22 August 2020. Restaurants and bars have their first weekend of being able to serve alcohol since the national lockdown was announced in march 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
People socialize outside a popular bar Melville, Johannesburg. 22 August 2020. Restaurants and bars have their first weekend of being able to serve alcohol since the national lockdown was announced in march 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
People have drinks at a popular bar Melville, Johannesburg. 22 August 2020. Restaurants and bars have their first weekend of being able to serve alcohol since the national lockdown was announced in march 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Some restaurants on the popular Melville strip remain closed, 22 August 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
People have drinks at the popular strip in Parkhurst, Johannesburg. 22 August 2020. Restaurants and bars have their first weekend of being able to serve alcohol since the national lockdown was announced in march 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
