24 Hours in pictures, 21 August 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 An aircraft drops fire retardant on a ridge during the Walbridge fire, part of the larger LNU Lightning Complex fire as flames continue to spread in Healdsburg, California on August 20, 2020. – A series of massive fires in northern and central California forced more evacuations as they quickly spread August 20, darkening the skies and dangerously affecting air quality. Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP 2/10 A circus artist performs in a street in Medellin, Colombia, on August 19, 2020, as part of a campaign promoted by the city administration amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP 3/10 Waves crash against the sea wall at Porthcawl, south Wales, on August 21, 2020 as Storm Ellen brings high winds across the country. – Weather warnings were in place across the UK as Storm Ellen is expected to bring gusts of up to 70mph to coastal areas where spring tides may trigger large waves and increase the risk of flooding. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK / AFP 4/10 A farmer throws fertiliser in a paddy field on the outskirts of Amritsar on August 21, 2020. Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP 5/10 A man getting his hair dreadlocked at a street side barber can be seen wearing a mask to prevent from catching the Covid-19 Virus, 21 August 2020, Olievenhoutbosch. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/10 A view of the 2020 Formula Kite Individual European Championships in Puck, nothern Poland, 20 August 2020. A competition of this rank is being held in Poland for the first time. For the first time the athletes race on equipment that will be used at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa 7/10 The art work ‘Life Time’ by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone is displayed in the Andrejsala during the 2nd Riga International Biennial of Contemporary Art (RIBOCA) in Riga, Latvia, 20 August 2020. The international biennial is taking place for the second time in Latvia with a special focus on a European and strong regional profile. The exhibition running from 20 August to 13 September 2020 is titled ‘RIBOCA2: and suddenly it all blossoms’. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS 8/10 A worker gestures while holding a placard as members of South Africa’s National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) picket outside the National Health Laboratories Service (NHLS) in Johannesburg on August 21, 2020, to demand better protective gear against the COVID-19 coronavirus, pay increases and risk allowance bonuses. Photo by WIKUS DE WET / AFP 9/10 A yogi practices at the Earth Yoga Studio after the easing of restrictions of the national lockdown as a result of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 August 2020. The country moved to level 2 of the lockdown after it was implemented on 30 April 2020. Level 2 allows gyms and yoga studios to open after being closed for over five months. Many businesses could not survive the lockdown and closed. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 10/10 A small car constructed around a quadbike can be seen standing by a shop in Olievenhoutbosch, 21 August 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

