24 hours in pictures, 20 August 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/10 A general view of the newly built homes of Ethembeni informal settlement covered in sewage water after a sewage pipe burst on August 19, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that residents had to leave their homes a day after the President announced lockdown level 2. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) 2/10 Constable Lucia Nkuna of the SAPS Mounted Unit is seen with her horse Spike, 20 August 2020, in Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, during mounted crime prevention patrols in the area. The advantage of the mounted unit is they are able to chase down suspects across various terrain inaccessible by vehicles including rivers. Picture: Michel Bega 3/10 Metrorail trains at Braamfontein in Johannesburg, 20 August 2020. Due to vandalism and theft of infrastructure new trains can’t be implemented. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 4/10 A young hippopotamus, born on August 6, lays down next to its mother, inside their enclosure on August 20, 2020 in the “Zoom” zoo in Cumiana, near Turin, northwestern Italy. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) 5/10 People check in at OR Tambo international airport in Kempton Park, 20 August 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/10 Antoinette Brighton shoots at the Girls on Fire club shooting as part of a campaign for women’s month around women empowering themselves and using firearms, Florida, 20 August 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 7/10 A boy looks at stuffed dog Strelka at the Museum of Cosmonautics in Moscow, Russia 19 August 2020. Russia celebrates the 60th anniversary of Korabl-Sputnik 2 on 19 August. The two female dogs Strelka and Belka, among other animals, the first creatures to return alive from space. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV 8/10 Old US Mail boxes sit stacked awaiting refurbishing at Hartford Finishing, Inc., in Hartford, Wisconsin, USA, 19 August 2020. Hartford Finishing advertises to be the largest powder painting company in Wisconsin and reportedly has a contract with the US government to prepare the boxes and make them look new before they are returned to service. Picture: EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY 9/10 Protesters march to the Union Buildings from Johannesburg under the banner Zimbabwean Lives Matter, 20 August 2020, and to ask the South African government to address Zimbabwe on economic hardship and a recent crackdown on dissent and political opposition in that country. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed envoys to help mediate in the deepening crisis in Zimbabwe. Picture; Nigel Sibanda 10/10 An elephant takes a shower in its facilities at Bioparc Zoo in Valencia, eastern Spain, 19 August 2020. Zoo workers are delivering frosted fruits for animal to cool off due to high temperature in the region. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling

